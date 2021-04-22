PureGame Welcomes Jason Odom To Its Board Of Directors

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureGame announced today the addition of Jason Odom into its Board of Directors. PureGame is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that delivers a sports-based Social Emotional Learning program to kids across Orange County.

Odom was actively involved in sports growing up and views those experiences as foundational to his development. He believes sports should foster an environment where kids can learn new skills, build character, and prepare for adulthood. He believes PureGame's commitment to youth development through sports perfectly embodies this and is excited to be part of an organization creating these invaluable experiences for the next generation.

"I am honored to join the PureGame Board of Directors," said Odom. "Youth development through sports is something that I am passionate about, and I look forward to being part of an organization whose mission is to create a world of positive influencers."

Aside from his involvement with PureGame, Odom has been an active volunteer with Orange County youth for the last decade through organizations including Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Orange County and Saddleback Church. He was introduced to PureGame Founder Tony Everett through the PIMCO Foundation, which enabled him to learn about PureGame's vision and impact in the community.

"We're excited to have Jason join our Board of Directors," stated Dave Vautrin, Chairman of the PureGame Board of Directors. "His passion for our community and expertise is strengthening our already talented team of Board of Directors. We're excited to see the team come together."

For more information on PureGame, please visit thepuregame.org

About Jason Odom

Jason Odom is a strategist at PIMCO where he is responsible for product development, business strategy and marketing. He earned his undergraduate degree from Azusa Pacific University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Jason is avid golfer, loves traveling to new places, and enjoys cheering on his hometown Seattle sports teams. He lives in Aliso Viejo with his wife, Vanessa, and their son, Jaxon. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonodom/

About PureGame

PureGame is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates programming for children that integrates a character education curriculum, leadership coaching, and sport. Our programs increase and encourage physical activity (aligned with public school physical activity standards), incentivizes attendance, introduces life skills, builds character, and helps children create a positive self-image.

