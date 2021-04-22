Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PureGame Welcomes Jason Odom To Its Board Of Directors

04/22/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureGame announced today the addition of Jason Odom into its Board of Directors. PureGame is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that delivers a sports-based Social Emotional Learning program to kids across Orange County.

Odom was actively involved in sports growing up and views those experiences as foundational to his development. He believes sports should foster an environment where kids can learn new skills, build character, and prepare for adulthood. He believes PureGame's commitment to youth development through sports perfectly embodies this and is excited to be part of an organization creating these invaluable experiences for the next generation.  

"I am honored to join the PureGame Board of Directors," said Odom. "Youth development through sports is something that I am passionate about, and I look forward to being part of an organization whose mission is to create a world of positive influencers."

Aside from his involvement with PureGame, Odom has been an active volunteer with Orange County youth for the last decade through organizations including Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Orange County and Saddleback Church. He was introduced to PureGame Founder Tony Everett through the PIMCO Foundation, which enabled him to learn about PureGame's vision and impact in the community. 

"We're excited to have Jason join our Board of Directors," stated Dave Vautrin, Chairman of the PureGame Board of Directors. "His passion for our community and expertise is strengthening our already talented team of Board of Directors. We're excited to see the team come together."

For more information on PureGame, please visit thepuregame.org

About Jason Odom
Jason Odom is a strategist at PIMCO where he is responsible for product development, business strategy and marketing. He earned his undergraduate degree from Azusa Pacific University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Jason is avid golfer, loves traveling to new places, and enjoys cheering on his hometown Seattle sports teams. He lives in Aliso Viejo with his wife, Vanessa, and their son, Jaxon.  https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonodom/

About PureGame
PureGame is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates programming for children that integrates a character education curriculum, leadership coaching, and sport. Our programs increase and encourage physical activity (aligned with public school physical activity standards), incentivizes attendance, introduces life skills, builds character, and helps children create a positive self-image.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puregame-welcomes-jason-odom-to-its-board-of-directors-301275453.html

SOURCE Pure Game


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:22pUNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pLOCKHEED MARTIN CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pXCEL BRANDS, INC.  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pVECTOR  : Operational performance for 9 months ended 31 March 2021
PU
05:21pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES  : Business Highlights
AQ
05:21pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds CNIG, PMBC, and JCS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
05:21pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds WRI, PPD, CNBKA, and AEGN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
05:20pBOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:20pHERMAN MILLER INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pSLM  : 2021 Proxy Statement (PDF, 1.06 MB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ