Purnell School Students Attend Empowering Female Voices High School Civic Engagement Program for Girls

02/01/2021 | 02:01pm EST
POTTERSVILLE, N.J., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purnell School, the only college preparatory boarding and day school for motivated girls who learn differently, announced 10 student delegates are participating in Empowering Female Voices: President’s First 100 Days, a national virtual event sponsored by the National Coalition of Girls’ Schools, the Close Up Foundation and the Hockaday Institute for Social Impact. Taking place weekly from January 26, 2021 through March 2, 2021, the conference commemorates the recent 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted American women the right to vote, the election of the nation’s first female vice president, and a record number of women in Congress in 2021.

Girls from high schools nationwide are taking part in a series of six online civic engagement workshops designed and facilitated by instructors from the nonprofit, nonpartisan civic education organization Close Up. Workshop topics include political values, critical policy issues shaping the nation, and ways for girls to activate members of their communities to take action on the issues that matter most to them.

“I am proud our young women have the opportunity to engage with other students from across the country in such meaningful dialogue, staying active and involved after a consequential election year,” said Anne M. Glass, Ed.M., head of school, Purnell School. “As we prepare the next generation of female leaders, we strive to provide opportunities for our students to collaborate and address current challenges with their peers at other schools.”

The 10 Purnell students attending the online conference are: Shannon Totten ’21, Mount Olive, NJ; Charline Webber ’23, Philadelphia, PA, Sophie Payze ’23, Vienna, VA; Lia Caines ’22, Bronx, NY; Elijah May Desrosiers ’22, Newark, NJ; Jordan Lane ’23, New York, NY; Mcky Dillon ’22, Easton, PA; Isabella Fayad ’22, New York, NY; Esther Osibajo ’23, Orange, NJ and Caicee Crawford '23, White Plains, NY.

Session strands include “Building an Inclusive Community and Staying Engaged after the Election”, “Identifying a Pressing National Issue that Matters to You” and “Advocating for Your Policy”. Students will also hear from female experts who are making a difference in their selected policy areas and use this information to help shape and strengthen their committee’s goals.

Curriculum specialists are also providing teachers with a virtual professional development training session and ready-to-use classroom resources to support continued student discussion and understanding of pressing issues.

At the conclusion of the conference, the students who participated will be invited to share selected policy proposals with a panel of female politicians and changemakers for feedback and advice in a national civic action symposium.

About Purnell School
Founded in 1963, Purnell School is the only college preparatory boarding and day school for motivated young women in grades 9-12 who learn differently. At Purnell, intellectual curiosity and student support are never mutually exclusive. Through its proprietary Learning and Wellness® approach, expert faculty integrate educational rigor, academic support, and social and emotional wellness. Purnell is a safe, nurturing and empowering community of enrichment, leadership and equity of educational opportunities. Purnell is a member of the National Coalition of Girls' Schools, National Association of Independent Schools, The Association of Boarding Schools, Learning Disabilities Association of America, International Dyslexia Association, and is accredited by the New Jersey Association of Independent Schools, the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, and STEM.org. Purnell is located in Pottersville, New Jersey. Discover “A World of Difference” at www.purnell.org.


Press Contact
Lara Cohn
RoseComm for Purnell School
646-596-6377
lcohn@rosecomm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
