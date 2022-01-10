Log in
Purpose ESG Launches to Fund New Technologies Driving Sustainability

01/10/2022 | 10:23am EST
Vancouver, B.C., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose ESG Holdings Inc. ("Purpose ESG” or the “Company”) is an investment issuer building a portfolio of technology companies that support environmental, social, and governance (ESG) outcomes. The Company is pleased to be announcing its launch and strategic focus.

Purpose ESG will place an emphasis on five key areas of innovation that are not only poised for growth but also are able to drive sustainability:

  • Electrification: energy storage systems (ESS), EV batteries, battery management systems (BMS), and industrial energy
  • Food tech: alternative protein, and urban/vertical farming
  • Hydrogen power: low-cost production, heavy road transport, and last-mile solutions
  • Carbon capture: marine/aviation fuels, blue hydrogen/methanol, and CO2 enforced concrete
  • The circular economy: biodegradable plastics, EV Battery recycling, and waste-to-energy

“We set out to build Purpose ESG with the goal of tackling some of the most important issues facing our world today,” said Young Bann, CEO of Purpose ESG. “The environmental problems we are facing have reached a critical point, and we believe that the key to transforming our world into a more sustainable one is the highly decisive and strategic deployment of capital.” 

A February 2021 report from Bloomberg projected that global ESG investment is on track to exceed $53 trillion by 2025. Global climate catastrophes are having a massive impact on the world, and this has spurred widespread interest in the area and the development of new and innovative technologies.

“Our priorities are to contribute to creating a cleaner and a more livable planet while making it easy for investors to participate in the growth of this very important, and fast-growing sector,” added Bann, who spent several decades working closely with leading Korean conglomerates such as Samsung and LG as a management consultant, and also served as CEO for Hyundai Material, a Hyundai Motor Group affiliated company, and a Corporate Executive at GE. “Over the course of my career, I have developed a unique understanding of the operational strategies, and business models that can enable the successful deployment of sustainable alternatives driven by new technologies.”

The Purpose ESG team will support the growth of its portfolio with not only capital, but also with its extensive expertise and network in a range of sectors including energy, automotive, electronics, and more. Purpose ESG will work closely with each of its portfolio companies to drive their growth and success through board representation and advisory roles. 

###

About Purpose ESG Holdings Inc.

Purpose ESG Holdings Inc. ("Purpose ESG") is an investment issuer with a portfolio focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) outcomes, with a focus on electrification, food tech, hydrogen power, carbon capture, and technologies supporting the circular economy. Purpose ESG provides its investors with the opportunity to participate in the growth of a portfolio of breakthrough technologies and value chain solutions with market leadership potential. The Company will work closely with its portfolio companies to drive their growth and success, ultimately working to build a smarter, cleaner, and more sustainable future. Learn more: https://purposeesg.com/ 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Young Bann

Young Bann
CEO

Contact Information:

Corporate:
Young Bann, CEO
Purpose ESG Holdings Inc.
young@purposeesg.com
778-887-8912

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Purpose ESG in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the U.S. or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.



© GlobeNewswire 2022
