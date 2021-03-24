Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2021 First Quarter Distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust
03/24/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the 2021 first quarter distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust.
Ticker Symbol
Distribution per share/unit
Ex Distribution Date
Record Date
Payable Date
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A
Unlisted
$0.1135
03/30/2021
03/31/2021
04/23/2021
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F
Unlisted
$0.1175
03/30/2021
03/31/2021
04/23/2021
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class U
Unlisted
US $0.1475
03/30/2021
03/31/2021
04/23/2021
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A1, Series 2
Unlisted
$0.1325
03/30/2021
03/31/2021
04/23/2021
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F, Series 3
Unlisted
$0.1370
03/30/2021
03/31/2021
04/23/2021
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.