Purpose Investments Inc. Announces August Distributions
08/18/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of August 2021. The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is August 26, 2021, with the exception of Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of August 30, 2021. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is August 30, 2021.
Open-End Funds
Ticker Symbol
Distribution per share/unit
Record Date
Payable Date
Distribution Frequency
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series
PDF
$0.08501
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series
PDIV
$0.05221
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series
PBD
$0.05201
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series
PHR
$0.07201
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series
PIN
$0.08301
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
PYF
$0.08301
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series
PYF.U
US $ 0.08851
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series
PYF.B
$0.08851
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series
BNC
$0.08501
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series
PRP
$0.05401
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
PAYF
$0.11811
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units
PID
$0.0780
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units
PUD
$0.0650
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
PUD.B
$0.0760
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units
BND
$0.0585
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
PSA
$0.0250
08/30/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units
PSU.U
US$ 0.0188
08/30/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units
SYLD
$0.0970
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units
PINC
$0.0840
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units
IGB
$0.06021
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
RPS
$0.0950
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series
RDE
$0.06501
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
RPU
$0.0940
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2
RPU.B / RPU.U
$0.0940
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units
REM
$0.0580
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund – ETF Units
FLOT
$0.0297
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units
FLOT.U
US$ 0.0375
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
FLOT.B
$0.0365
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units
BDEQ
$0.0112
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
BDOP
$0.0075
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
CLMT
$0.0100
08/27/2021
09/08/2021
Monthly
Closed-End Funds
Ticker Symbol
Distribution per share/unit
Record Date
Payable Date
Distribution Frequency
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T
PFU.UN
$0.0417
08/31/2021
09/15/2021
Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T
PUB.UN
$0.0417
08/31/2021
09/15/2021
Monthly
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T
RIGP.UN
$0.1146
08/31/2021
09/15/2021
Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Class A
BNK
$0.0662
08/31/2021
09/15/2021
Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares
BNK.PR.A
$0.0500
08/31/2021
09/15/2021
Monthly
(1)
Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
(2)
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.