Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Risk Rating Reduction for Foundation Wealth Diversifier Pool

03/15/2021 | 04:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced today that it has lowered the risk rating for Foundation Wealth Diversifier Pool (the “Fund”) from “high” to “low-to-medium”. Such change is a result of the risk rating methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and an annual review by Purpose to determine the risk level of its publicly-offered mutual funds.

No material changes have been made to the investment objective, strategies or management of the Fund. The reduction of the risk rating will be reflected in the Fund’s offering documents which will be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, a technology focused financial services platform. Purpose Financial’s platform serves both consumers and small businesses and is dedicated to modernizing asset management, supporting the growth of independent wealth management and enabling core services to support small businesses and their entrepreneurs to be successful and grow.

For further information please contact:
Matt Padanyi
Purpose Investments Inc.
Tel: (877) 789-1517
Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:45pENGHOUSE  : Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
04:45pShattuck Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
GL
04:45pTonix Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
GL
04:44pFACEBOOK  : to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinfo
AQ
04:44pQUALCOMM INC/DE  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:44pENPHASE ENERGY, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pStocks rise, U.S. yields slip with Fed meeting on tap
RE
04:42pNESTE OYJ  : Activist investor urges Exxon shareholders to vote against four directors
RE
04:42pBUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CORP OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:42pSTARBOARD VALUE ACQUISITION  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees 2 more tough years ahead - FT (March 14)
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
5Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ