Purus Marine : Announces Agreement to Acquire Offshore Wind Service Operation Vessel

Purus Marine, a maritime holding company that owns environmentally-advanced vessels and infrastructure equipment, today announced an agreement to acquire a large offshore wind service operation vessel (“SOV”). The SOV is currently under construction and will deliver directly into a multi-year time charter with a leading European renewable energy company, beginning early 2022. The SOV is a hybrid-electric vessel that offers best-in-class environmental performance and is “zero emissions ready” with future larger battery/charging and fuel cell options. A leading Norwegian ship manager and owner will provide technical and commercial services for the SOV.

“This environmentally-advanced SOV is well aligned with our mission to de-carbonise the maritime industry, not only in achieving reduced carbon emissions today, but also with the potential to operate with zero emissions in the future,” said Julian Proctor, Chief Executive Officer of Purus Marine. “We are proud to provide this critical marine infrastructure equipment to support the generation of offshore renewable energy.”

“We are delighted to have an agreement to acquire our first SOV, marking the first step in achieving Purus Marine’s goal of owning a world-leading fleet of SOVs servicing the offshore wind industry,” said Svein Engh, Senior Advisor and a Board Member of Purus Marine. “This is only the start as Purus Marine expects to make additional acquisitions in offshore wind, as well as other maritime sectors, over the next year.”

About Purus Marine

Purus Marine is a maritime holding company that owns environmentally-advanced vessels and infrastructure equipment, contracted long-term to high quality end-users. The Company serves a wide variety of maritime sectors, including the industrial shipping, short-sea, ferry, offshore wind and environmental remediation sectors. Purus Marine is committed to supporting the maritime industry’s transition to a zero-carbon and sustainable future by owning vessels and infrastructure equipment that reduce carbon emissions and ocean pollution. For more information visit www.purusmarine.com.

