Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Pussy Riot's Alyokhina urges West to confront 'abuser' Putin with strength

11/03/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pussy Riot singer Alyokhina poses in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, England (Reuters) - She spent nearly two years in a Russian penal colony for protesting against President Vladimir Putin, but it took almost another decade - and the invasion of Ukraine - before Maria Alyokhina reluctantly decided it was time to leave her country.

Alyokhina is a member of the feminist art collective Pussy Riot which outraged Russian authorities in 2012 by donning vivid-coloured balaclavas and belting out an anti-Putin "punk prayer" in front of the gold-framed icons of a Moscow cathedral.

This spring, after a series of short prison spells and a period of house arrest following a tweet in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, she slipped out of a Moscow apartment disguised as a food delivery courier and managed to flee the country via Belarus.

She now spends most of her time touring with Pussy Riot in a show she describes as a "call for action" in support of Ukraine.

"We are Russians, we did not choose where to be born, but we have a right to choose how we will live and what issues we will stand for," Alyokhina, 34, said in an interview before a performance in the English university city of Cambridge.

"We believe Ukraine should win this war. And this is not only an issue of Ukraine, this is something which is the most important for the whole of Europe because it's a European tragedy."

Alyokhina describes Putin and his entourage as men who only understand the language of force, saying Russia's patriarchal system is at the heart of the problem. "This war was started by a man and all Putin's circle are men. We as a country didn't have any women political leaders for a century."

DEALING WITH 'ABUSERS'

She is impatient with those in the West who prefer to tread softly with Putin for fear of how he might escalate the conflict. She compares such as stance to telling victims of domestic violence that they should not "provoke" their abusers.

"Nuclear weapons and the danger of nuclear war of course exist, but this is not a reason to not provide a defence to Ukraine, because if Ukraine loses this war there will be more countries attacked. Also probably with nuclear weapons.

"So just do not give anything to abusers. There should be just a breakup of any dialogue and connection with them," said Alyokhina, speaking in English.

She is critical of the West for not responding more strongly in 2014, when Putin annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and backed armed separatists in its eastern Donbas region. "That's why they decided to continue. That's why this war started."

With pounding electronic music and discordant vocals, the "Riot Days" show tells the story of the cathedral protest, the activists' trial and conviction for "hooliganism" and the struggles and humiliations of life in Russian penal colonies from which Alyokhina and fellow group member Nadya Tolokonnikova were freed under amnesty in late 2013.

Its climax is a cry of pain over the war in Ukraine. Framed against a screen showing a captured Russian soldier, the band sing: "Mama, I'm held in captivity... Mama, there are no Nazis here. Mama, why is the war called a 'special operation'?"

Alyokhina says Russia is guilty of war crimes - a term that has also been used by Ukraine, the White House and the European Union - and at some point it must face a reckoning, like the Nuremberg trials of leading Nazis. Moscow denies targeting civilians or committing war crimes.

"Russia should go through the same way as Germany went after the Second World War," she said. "I cannot see it without a tribunal and without all the witnesses speaking out for a long time against the war criminals. I want to be in this tribunal."

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Mark Trevelyan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -1.32% 947.8928 Real-time Quote.-10.61%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.82% 61.2 Delayed Quote.-17.60%
Latest news "Economy"
12:36pConocophillips says realizations in lower 48 relative to henry h…
RE
12:29pPussy Riot's Alyokhina urges West to confront 'abuser' Putin with strength
RE
12:28pUBS launches digital bond that straddles blockchain and traditional exchanges
RE
12:26pDun & Bradstreet Cuts Business Outlook Due to Strong USD -- Currency Comment
DJ
12:24pUK chancellor says households face "tough" times as mortgage costs up
AN
12:23pClimate change, Russia-Ukraine war hit global wine industry:OIV
RE
12:19pVictim could have survived UK bomb attack but for flawed response, inquiry says
RE
12:18pBoE Bailey says 75 basis points is not the new norm for rate hikes
RE
12:15pWealthy families are migrating to the U.S. South and UBS is following them
RE
12:14pSouth African rand, stocks fall on hawkish Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP : Downgraded to Neutral by Deutsche Bank
2Analysis-Weary investors see little respite to Fed hike gloom
3Stellantis N : Third Quarter 2022 Shipments and Revenues
4Bank of England makes historic rate hike despite 'very challenging' out..
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Cognizant, Hiscox, Estee Lauder...

HOT NEWS