Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Put a price on carbon, nature cannot pay': EU urges COP26

11/01/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Countries must put a price on the carbon dioxide emissions causing climate change, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the United Nations COP26 summit https://www.reuters.com/business/cop on Monday.

Von der Leyen joined leaders from more than 100 countries in Glasgow for the start of the COP26 conference, which will attempt to finish the rules to implement 2015's Paris Agreement.

"We need to agree to a robust framework of rules, for example, to make global carbon markets a reality. Put a price on carbon, nature cannot pay that price anymore," she said.

Talks on designing a market to trade carbon emissions reductions under the Paris accord derailed the last U.N. climate summit in 2019, with countries squabbling over how the system would count towards their national climate targets.

The 27-country EU has pledged to cut its emissions at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, and von der Leyen urged other countries to commit to deeper emissions cuts this decade.

"We have to give strong commitments to reduce emissions by 2030. Net zero by 2050 is good, but it's not enough," she said.

The EU is negotiating new green policies, putting it ahead of many countries who have set far-off climate targets but not yet drawn up the legislation needed to deliver them.

Its proposals include phasing out sales of new combustion engine cars by 2035, and launching a second EU carbon market for the buildings and transport sector.

They have stoked tensions between wealthier western EU countries who favour ambitious climate action and poorer eastern states fearful of the social and economic fallout.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis used COP26 to attack what he called the EU's "dangerous" climate proposals.

"This is not a deal but an ideology," he said, adding that they would hurt citizens by making fossil fuels more expensive. (Reporting by Kate Abnett and Robin Emmott in Brussels, Mark John in Glasgow; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pWorsening shortages, high prices restrain U.S. manufacturing activity
RE
01:41pYellen sees some revival of U.S. labor force participation over time
RE
01:40p'PUT A PRICE ON CARBON, NATURE CANNOT PAY' : EU urges COP26
RE
01:38pRising Treasury market illiquidity could pose financial market risk -BofA
RE
01:30pModi says India targets net-zero emissions by 2070
RE
01:29pANALYSIS-'PERFECT STORM' : Poor Britons caught in cost-of-living squeeze
RE
01:19pTaliban assure Turkmenistan of gas pipeline commitment, security
RE
01:13pPossible cyberattack disrupts healthcare services in Canadian province -minister
RE
01:08pOil rises on demand outlook despite China fuel reserves release
RE
01:04pBiden says U.S. will meet its climate goals, urges help for developing nations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2World leaders seek ways to strengthen global supply chains
3China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
4PRESS RELEASE : Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of G..
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AMD, Bank of America, Intel, Boeing...

HOT NEWS