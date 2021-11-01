'Put a price on carbon, nature cannot pay': EU urges COP26

GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Countries must put a price on the
carbon dioxide emissions causing climate change, European
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the United
Nations COP26 summit https://www.reuters.com/business/cop on
Monday.
Von der Leyen joined leaders from more than 100 countries in
Glasgow for the start of the COP26 conference, which will
attempt to finish the rules to implement 2015's Paris Agreement.
"We need to agree to a robust framework of rules, for
example, to make global carbon markets a reality. Put a price on
carbon, nature cannot pay that price anymore," she said.
Talks on designing a market to trade carbon emissions
reductions under the Paris accord derailed the last U.N. climate
summit in 2019, with countries squabbling over how the system
would count towards their national climate targets.
The 27-country EU has pledged to cut its emissions at least
55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, and von der Leyen urged other
countries to commit to deeper emissions cuts this decade.
"We have to give strong commitments to reduce emissions by
2030. Net zero by 2050 is good, but it's not enough," she said.
The EU is negotiating new green policies, putting it ahead
of many countries who have set far-off climate targets but not
yet drawn up the legislation needed to deliver them.
Its proposals include phasing out sales of new combustion
engine cars by 2035, and launching a second EU carbon market for
the buildings and transport sector.
They have stoked tensions between wealthier western EU
countries who favour ambitious climate action and poorer eastern
states fearful of the social and economic fallout.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis used COP26 to attack what
he called the EU's "dangerous" climate proposals.
"This is not a deal but an ideology," he said, adding that
they would hurt citizens by making fossil fuels more expensive.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Robin Emmott in Brussels, Mark
John in Glasgow; Editing by Alexander Smith)