MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the politicisation of the Group of 20 major economies was a surefire way to ensure its destruction.

"The G20 was created ... as a platform for discussing economic, not political, issues," Putin told a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi. "The politicisation of the G20 is just the right way to its self-liquidation."

He praised India, host of the most recent G20 summit, for brokering a final communique that did not condemn Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Putin said Russia was ready for dialogue with Japan on lifting sanctions, but that Tokyo would have to take the initiative for that to happen. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Guy Faulconbridge; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)