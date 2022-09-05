Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Putin approves new foreign policy doctrine based on 'Russian World'

09/05/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a falcon breeding centre in Kamchatka

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers.

The 31-page "humanitarian policy", published more than six months into the war in Ukraine, says Russia should "protect, safeguard and advance the traditions and ideals of the Russian World".

While presented as a kind of soft power strategy, it enshrines in official policy ideas around Russian politics and religion that some hardliners have used to justify Moscow's occupation of parts of Ukraine and support for breakaway pro-Russian entities in the east of the country.

"The Russian Federation provides support to its compatriots living abroad in the fulfilment of their rights, to ensure the protection of their interests and the preservation of their Russian cultural identity," the policy said.

It said that Russia's ties with its compatriots abroad allowed it to "strengthen on the international stage its image as a democratic country striving for the creating of a multi-polar world."

Putin has for years been highlighting what he sees as the tragic fate of some 25 million ethnic Russians who found themselves living outside Russia in newly independent states when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, an event he has called a geopolitical catastrophe.

Russia has continued to regard the former Soviet space, from the Baltics to Central Asia, as its legitimate sphere of influence - a notion fiercely resisted by many of those countries as well as by the West.

The new policy says Russia should increase cooperation with Slavic nations, China, and India, and further strengthen its ties to the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

It said Moscow should further deepen its ties with Abkhazia and Ossetia, two Georgian regions recognised as independent by Moscow after its war against Georgia in 2008, as well as the two breakaway entities in eastern Ukraine, the self-styled Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.41% 435.41 Real-time Quote.-19.19%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.98% 142.29 Real-time Quote.-19.51%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.06% 60.26 Delayed Quote.-19.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:53pZaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's backup power line is down, IAEA says
RE
04:36pSiemens Energy to rejoin Germany's blue-chip DAX, HelloFresh to exit
RE
04:14p'It is very nice to be back in the UK,' royal Meghan tells a summit
RE
04:09pMARKETMIND : RBA a diversion from crisis Europe
RE
03:48pUkraine's Zelenskiy expects cooperation with Britain's new PM
RE
03:22pCanada police investigating reports of shooting in Saskatchewan
RE
03:17p government says to present bill to cut vat on electricty to 6%…
RE
03:03pEU plans to build firefighting fleet faster after summer of climate crises
RE
02:51pPutin approves new foreign policy doctrine based on 'Russian World'
RE
02:42pArgentina to hasten rate hike after 'soy dollar' FX move, source says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
2Encavis : Factbook of Encavis AG / Short Cut
3Porsche IPO plans progressing, no decision yet - VW CFO
4Analyst recommendations: Alpha, Diageo, Fevertree, EasyJet, Tyman...
5Germany heading for recession despite new relief plan - economists

HOT NEWS