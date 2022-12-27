Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on
Tuesday delivered Russia's long-awaited response to a Western
price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil
and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that
impose the cap.
The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and
Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on
Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5 over Moscow's
"special military operation" in Ukraine.
The decree, published on a government portal and the Kremlin
website, was presented as a direct response to "actions that are
unfriendly and contradictory to international law by the United
States and foreign states and international organisations
joining them".
"Deliveries of Russian oil and oil products to foreign
entities and individuals are banned, on the condition that in
the contracts for these supplies, the use of a maximum price
fixing mechanism is directly or indirectly envisaged," the
decree stated, referring specifically to the United States and
other foreign states that have imposed the price cap.
The decree, which includes a clause that allows for Putin to
overrule the ban in special cases, stated: "This...comes into
force on Feb. 1, 2023, and applies until July 1, 2023."
Crude oil exports will be banned from Feb. 1, but the date
for the oil products ban will be determined by the Russian
government and could be after Feb. 1.
The price cap, unseen even in the times of the Cold War
between the West and the Soviet Union, is aimed at crippling
Russian state coffers and Moscow's military efforts in Ukraine.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that
Russia's budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2% of
GDP in 2023, with the oil price cap squeezing export income, an
extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its
military campaign in Ukraine.
However, some analysts have said that the cap will have
little immediate impact on the oil revenues that Moscow is
currently earning.
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing
by Alexander Marrow; Editing by David Evans, Mark Heinrich and
Frank Jack Daniel)