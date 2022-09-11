Putin discusses Ukrainian nuclear plant with Macron

Speaking by phone, the two leaders expressed readiness for a "non-politicised interaction" on the matter with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to the statement published on the Kremlin's website.

"The Russian side drew attention to regular Ukrainian attacks on the plant's facilities, including radioactive waste storage, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences," it said.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the plant, risking a nuclear disaster. Operations at the plant were fully stopped on Sunday as a safety measure.

The two men also discussed global food security issues.

Putin told Macron it was important for the European Union not to hinder supplies of Russian food and fertilizers to Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, according to the Kremlin.

