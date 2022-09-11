Advanced search
Putin discusses Ukrainian nuclear plant with Macron

09/11/2022 | 10:41am EDT
Ukraine summit news conference

(Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the security situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

Speaking by phone, the two leaders expressed readiness for a "non-politicised interaction" on the matter with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to the statement published on the Kremlin's website.

"The Russian side drew attention to regular Ukrainian attacks on the plant's facilities, including radioactive waste storage, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences," it said.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the plant, risking a nuclear disaster. Operations at the plant were fully stopped on Sunday as a safety measure.

The two men also discussed global food security issues.

Putin told Macron it was important for the European Union not to hinder supplies of Russian food and fertilizers to Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, according to the Kremlin.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS