Putin discusses West's oil price cap with Iraqi leader - Kremlin, cited by TASS
11/24/2022 | 10:10am EST
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed Western attempts to cap the price of Russian oil during a phone call with Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the new Iraqi prime minister, the Kremlin said, according to the state news agency TASS.
It cited the Kremlin as saying Putin had told Sudani that a price cap would have serious consequences for the global energy market.
(Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Alex Richardson)