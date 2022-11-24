Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Putin discusses West's oil price cap with Iraqi leader - Kremlin, cited by TASS

11/24/2022 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russian President Putin attends AI Journey Conference

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed Western attempts to cap the price of Russian oil during a phone call with Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the new Iraqi prime minister, the Kremlin said, according to the state news agency TASS.

It cited the Kremlin as saying Putin had told Sudani that a price cap would have serious consequences for the global energy market.

(Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.36% 84.67 Delayed Quote.13.38%
WTI 0.18% 77.638 Delayed Quote.7.88%
Latest news "Economy"
10:48aSwiss Greens call for FIFA's tax privileges to be revoked
RE
10:42aU.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play
RE
10:41aIndia and GCC resume free trade agreement talks - minister
RE
10:40aEU's Michel to raise global challenges at Dec 1 Xi meeting
RE
10:39aAirbus says reached settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan bribery probe
RE
10:37aU.N. decides to set up investigation into Iran protests
RE
10:34aGerman Patriot air defence units intended for NATO territory, Berlin tells Warsaw
RE
10:33aFrench prosecutor widens McKinsey probe to election campaign financing
RE
10:31aHungary to ratify NATO membership for Finland, Sweden early next year - PM Orban
RE
10:26aMexico core inflation higher than expected in early Nov, rate hikes to continue
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea truckers strike again with auto, battery supply chains at r..
2CENIT AG: Weaker Q4 2022 expected - adjusted forecast for fiscal year 2..
3DIY retailer Kingfisher boosted by sales of energy efficient products
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Dollar Tree, GSK...
5Umicore completes  591 million sustainability linked private debt pla..

HOT NEWS