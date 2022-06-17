Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Putin dismisses 'stupid' Western sanctions 'blitzkrieg'

06/17/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Friday of colonial arrogance and trying to crush his country with "stupid" sanctions that amounted to an economic "blitzkrieg".

Addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, a showcase event this year being held with almost no Western participation, he told Russia's political and economic elite:

"We are strong people and can cope with any challenge. Like our ancestors, we will solve any problem, the entire thousand-year history of our country speaks of this."

Putin drew applause from the hall when he reaffirmed his determination to continue the "special military operation" in Ukraine that has unleashed what he said was an "unprecedented" barrage of Western economic sanctions.

He said the main aim of the incursion was to defend "our" people in the largely Russian-speaking Donbas region of eastern Ukraine - a justification that Kyiv and the West dismiss as a baseless pretext for a war that has already led to the occupation of parts of southern Ukraine far beyond the Donbas.

Putin said the Russian soldiers in the Donbas were also fighting to defend Russia's own "rights to secure development".

"The West has fundamentally refused to fulfil its earlier obligations, it turned out to be simply impossible to reach any new agreements with it," Putin said.

"In the current situation, against a backdrop of increasing risks for us and threats, Russia's decision to conduct a special military operation was forced - difficult, of course, but forced and necessary."

Putin said the United States considered itself "God's emissary on Earth", and that Western sanctions were founded on a false premise that Russia had no economic sovereignty.

Washington and its allies were trying to "change the course of history", he said, to weaken a sovereign, independent Russia.

Shortly before Putin was due to begin speaking, the Kremlin announced that a "denial of service" cyber attack had disabled the accreditation and admission systems of the conference, forcing him to delay the scheduled start of his speech by an hour.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14aChina's central bank accepts Ant's application for financial holding company - sources
RE
10:13aSri Lanka asks government employees to work from home amid fuel shortages
RE
10:11aItaly weighing state of alert amid Russian gas supplies squeeze
RE
10:07aSouth Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official
RE
10:04aU.S. Industrial Production Increased in May But Manufacturing Output Fell
DJ
10:03aFed's George feared 75-basis-point rate hike added to 'policy uncertainty'
RE
10:02aPutin dismisses 'stupid' Western sanctions 'blitzkrieg'
RE
10:00aBrazil's Petrobras to raise fuel prices starting Saturday
RE
10:00aCrypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital considers asset sales, bailout - WSJ
RE
09:42aGoldman sees Turkey inflation of near 80% before relief comes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
2How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Tesla investor sues Musk, board over accusation of workplace discrimina..
5Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report

HOT NEWS