Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Putin fears "spark of democracy", Germany's Scholz says

06/20/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Macron, Scholz and Draghi meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

BERLIN (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin fears the "spark of democracy" spreading to his country, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that he was trying to divide Europe and return to a world dominated by spheres of influence.

Scholz was responding to a question in an interview with the Muenchner Merkur newspaper, published on the government website on Monday, on whether Putin would accept Ukraine moving closer to the European Union.

"The Russian President must accept that there is a community of law-based democracies in his neighbourhood that is growing ever closer together," he said. "He clearly fears the spark of democracy spreading to his country."

The European Commission last week recommended that Ukraine, which is battling a Russian invasion in its East, be given the status of candidate to join the European Union, a move Scholz said he also backed.

"(Putin) wants a divided Europe and a return to a politics of spheres of influence Scholz said. "He won't succeed in this."

Scholz warned that soaring energy prices would likely be around for a long time, and rejected Russia's assertion that it had cut gas flows because necessary spare parts were missing due to sanctions.

"This explanation is not plausible," he said.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sarah Marsh)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56pFTSE 100 Closes Up Amid US Public Holiday
DJ
12:55pDenmark declares 'early warning' for potential gas supply disruptions
RE
12:54pBiden says decision on pause on federal gasoline tax could come by end of week
RE
12:52pCanada to invest C$4.9 bln in long-promised NORAD upgrade
RE
12:52pPutin fears "spark of democracy", Germany's Scholz says
RE
12:45pFed's bullard, delivering prepared remarks on u.s. economy in ba…
RE
12:44pIndia cancels train services as protests loom over military recruitment
RE
12:38pDenmark declares 'early warning' for potential gas supply disruptions
RE
12:28pZimbabwe health workers strike after rejecting 100% pay rise
RE
12:25pPrince William commits homelessness cause
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Iron ore suffers short-term demand woes, longer-term China threat: Russ..
2Aareon AG has, through Mary BidCo AB, entered into binding agreements t..
3Analyst recommendations: Glencore, National Grid, Tesco, United Utiliti..
4Danone trims product range as shoppers balk at high prices
5U.S. banks expect a clean bill of health after Fed's stress tests

HOT NEWS