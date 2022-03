March 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly given a strong assessment of the central bank's work and of its governor Elvira Nabiullina, which resulted in her being proposed for another term on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that Putin regularly talks to Nabiullina, whose central bank is now responsible for macroeconomic stability. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by London editing desk)