Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Putin hikes Russian pensions, plays down Ukraine impact on economy

05/25/2022 | 11:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian 100-rouble banknotes are placed on a cashier's desk at a supermarket in Tara

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered 10% rises on Wednesday in pensions and the minimum wage to cushion Russians from inflation, but denied the country's economic problems were all linked to the war in Ukraine.

With annual inflation near 18% last month, the Kremlin leader acknowledged that 2022 would be a "difficult" year for the Russian economy.

"When I say 'difficult', it doesn't mean all these difficulties are connected to the special military operation," Putin told a televised meeting of the State Council in Moscow.

"Because in countries that aren't conducting any operations - say, overseas, in North America, in Europe - inflation is comparable and, if you look at the structure of their economies, even more than ours."

His comments ignored the fact that rising inflation in Western economies is in part a direct consequence of Russia's war in Ukraine, which has driven up prices for energy and food around the world.

The pension increase comes into effect from June 1, while the minimum wage hike kicks in on July 1. Analysts said the steps would not prevent a sharp fall in real incomes.

Putin -- whose approval rating has jumped more than 10 points since the start of the Ukraine campaign to 82%, according to the independent Levada Centre's April poll -- pledged in March to reduce poverty and inequality this year despite crippling Western sanctions and high inflation.

The Russian economy has been rocked by an unprecedented barrage of Western sanctions imposed over his decision to send troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, with consumer prices soaring and foreign companies quitting Russia en masse as trade becomes near-impossible.

The Research and Expert Review Institute of the bank VEB said the increase in social payments would slow but not prevent a decline in Russians' real incomes, wages and pensions - after inflation is taken into account.

Even with a 10% increase in the minimum wage and retirement pensions, VEB expects Russians' real disposable incomes to fall by 7.5% and real wages to drop nearly 6% this year. VEB also expects poverty to rise to 12.6% this year from 11% in 2021.

Russia's minimum wage currently stands at 13,890 roubles ($250) a month, while the average retirement pension amounts to 18,521 roubles per month.

The increase in wages and pensions may add to the inflation pressures that the central bank tried to cap with an emergency rate hike to 20% in late February, as the rouble's foreign exchange value plunged. It has cut its rate twice since then as the rouble has recovered.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the measures would cost the federal budget around 600 billion roubles ($10.5 billion) this year and about 1 trillion roubles in 2023.

On Thursday, the central bank is set to hold an out-of-schedule policy meeting, where analysts expect it to slash the benchmark interest rate from 14% back towards the 9.5% where it stood before the intervention in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Mark Trevelyan and Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18pBlasts in Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif kill 9 - provincial spokesman
RE
12:16pBritish Virgin Islands ex-premier Fahie pleads not guilty to drug charges
RE
12:13pChevron ceo says majority of investment going in lower carbon in…
RE
12:13pGlobal shares rise ahead of Fed minutes
RE
12:10pBoE faces fine balance when setting policy - Tenreyro
RE
12:08pGlobal shares rise ahead of Fed minutes
RE
12:04pUK orders national security assessment of sale of microchip factory to China's Nexperia
RE
12:01pFed's George to retire in January, search for successor begins
RE
11:58aDrunkenness, vomiting and a scuffle at UK government lockdown parties
RE
11:57aAfrica risks stagflation due to pandemic, Ukraine war - AfDB
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rises on growth stocks ahead of Fed minutes
2'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
3Amazon.com faces record challenges at shareholder meeting
4Costco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs
5Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Deere & Co, Homeserve, JPMorgan, Tes..

HOT NEWS