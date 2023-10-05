MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had stayed away from the BRICS summit in South Africa in August so as not to cause problems for the host.

Putin did not attend the summit in person after an arrest warrant was issued for him in March by the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine, an accusation Russia has rejected as outrageous.

That put host South Africa in a difficult position.

"Why create problems for our friends?" said Putin during a question-and-answer session at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)