News: Latest News
Putin's move on Eastern Ukraine breaks international law -Johnson

02/21/2022 | 05:32pm EST
"This is plainly in breach of international law," Johnson told a press conference.

Britain joined the United States and European leaders in swiftly condemning Putin's recognition of the regions and promising a tough response.

Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk while Johnson was speaking at a news conference, upping the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

Johnson called the move "a very ill omen and a very dark sign."

Johnson said he would talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday and would offer Britain's support.


© Reuters 2022
