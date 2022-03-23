Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to roubles for 'unfriendly' countries

03/23/2022 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Novgorod Region Governor Andrei Nikitin in Moscow

(Reuters) -Russia plans to switch its gas sales to "unfriendly" countries to roubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.

European countries' dependence on Russian gas and other exports has been thrown into the spotlight since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

"Russia will continue, of course, to supply natural gas in accordance with volumes and prices ... fixed in previously concluded contracts," Putin said at a televised meeting with top government ministers.

"The changes will only affect the currency of payment, which will be changed to Russian roubles," he said.

Putin said the government and central bank had one week to come up with a solution on how to move these operations to the Russian currency and that gas giant Gazprom would be ordered to make the corresponding changes to gas contracts.

According to Gazprom, 58% of its sales of natural gas to Europe and other countries as of Jan. 27 were settled in euros. U.S. dollars accounted for about 39% of gross sales and sterling around 3%.

Russian gas accounts for some 40% of Europe's total gas consumption.

"An understandable and transparent procedure of making payments should be created for (all foreign buyers), including acquiring Russian roubles on our domestic currency market," Putin said.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance to Russia's actions and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Russia has drawn up a list of "unfriendly" countries, which corresponds to those that imposed sanctions. Among other things, deals with companies and individuals from those countries have to be approved by a government commission.

The list of countries includes the United States, European Union member states, Britain, Japan, Canada, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.24% 6159.809 Real-time Quote.-1.88%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.72% 248.9934 Delayed Quote.40.13%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.60% 46.25 Real-time Quote.3.02%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.02% 98.3 Delayed Quote.42.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:15aDetained U.S. basketball player Griner in good condition in Russia -State Dept
RE
11:15aEurozone Consumer Confidence Deteriorates to Almost Two-Year Low
DJ
11:13aEthiopian Airlines CEO resigns over health issues
RE
11:12aU.S. new home sales decline further as mortgage rates, prices climb
RE
11:10aU.S. oil firms output to accelerate, expect strong year-end prices - Fed Survey
RE
11:10aTaliban orders girls' high schools to remain closed, leaving students in tears
RE
11:10aTaliban orders girls' high schools to remain closed, leaving students in tears
RE
11:10aTaliban orders girls' high schools to remain closed, leaving students in tears
RE
11:07aDemocrats defend U.S. Supreme Court nominee Jackson from Republican attacks
RE
11:04aUS, UK, Canada export credit agencies halt support to Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive - Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare fo..
2As sanctions bite Russia, fertilizer shortage imperils world food suppl..
3Options mavens see stock rebound as chance to pick up downside protecti..
4Cannabis producer Cresco nears $2 bln purchase of Columbia Care - sourc..
5Tencent posts slowest-ever sales rise; regulation impact set to ease

HOT NEWS