Putin says Ukrainian grain can be exported through Belarus

June 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on
Friday denied Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from
exporting grain and said the best solution would be to ship it
through Belarus, as long as sanctions on that country were
lifted.
Putin, saying reports of a Russian export ban were "a
bluff", told national television that Western nations were
trying to cover up their own policy mistakes by blaming Russia
for problems on the global food market.
Russia's army has seized much of Ukraine's southern
coastline and its warships control access to the country's Black
Sea ports. Moscow has blamed Ukraine and the West for the
resulting disruption of Ukrainian grain exports.
"If someone wants to solve the problem of exporting
Ukrainian grain - please, the easiest way is through Belarus. No
one is stopping it," Putin said. "But for this you have to lift
sanctions from Belarus."
Earlier on Friday, Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said
Minsk was ready to allow the transit of Ukraine's grain to
German, Polish, Baltic or Russian ports via its territory if in
return it was allowed to ship Belarusian goods from those ports.
Putin said problems on global food markets were set to
worsen because of British and U.S. sanctions on Russian
fertilisers.
(Reporting by Reuters
Editing by Chris Reese and Barbara Lewis)