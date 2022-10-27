Advanced search
Putin says West uses sanctions to hold back rivals

10/27/2022 | 10:47am EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the West of using economic sanctions and "colour revolutions" against rivals as it could not compete fairly with the rising economic and political might of Asia.

Putin said Western countries had "thrown aside the rules" of international affairs in order to maintain their domination and hold down what they saw as "second-class civilisations."

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
