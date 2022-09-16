Advanced search
Putin tells Europe: if you want gas, open Nord Stream 2

09/16/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
STORY: Speaking to reporters after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin blamed what he called "the green agenda" for the energy crisis and insisted that Russia would fulfill its energy obligations.

"The bottom line is, if you have an urge, if it's so hard for you, just lift the sanctions on Nord Stream 2, which is 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year, just push the button and everything will get going," Putin said.

Nord Stream 2, which lays on the bed of the Baltic Sea almost in parallel to Nord Stream 1, was built a year ago, but Germany decided not to proceed with it just days before Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

European gas prices more than doubled from the start of the year amid a decline in Russian supplies.

This year's price surge has squeezed struggling already consumers and forced some industries to halt production.

Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russia says the West has launched an economic war and sanctions have hampered Nord Stream 1 pipeline operations.

Russia has cut off gas supplies to several countries, including Bulgaria and Poland, because they refused to pay in roubles rather than the currency of the contract.

Russian gas giant Gazprom also said earlier this month the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Europe's major supply route would remain shut as a turbine at a compressor station had an engine oil leak, sending wholesale gas prices soaring.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.22% 91.53 Delayed Quote.21.29%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.92% 60.3 Delayed Quote.-20.45%
WTI 0.69% 85.277 Delayed Quote.12.28%
