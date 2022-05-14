Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Putin tells Finland joining NATO is a mistake

05/14/2022 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Saturday (May 14) that ditching neutrality and joining NATO would be a mistake that could damage relations between their two countries.

That's according to the Kremlin.

The two countries said the presidents spoke by phone two days after Finland declared its intention to join the Western alliance.

Moscow has described that as a security threat that will require it to respond.

But has not specified how.

Niinisto's office said he told Putin that Russia's demands in late 2021 aimed at preventing countries from joining NATO, and its February invasion of Ukraine, have "altered the security environment of Finland."

It added that Finland wanted to handle relations with its Russian neighbor in a "correct and professional manner."

Moscow described the call as a "frank exchange of views," normally a diplomatic euphemism for a difficult conversation.

Finland's membership bid is expected to be followed by a similar move from Sweden.

That confronts Putin with exactly what he said he wanted to avoid when he launched what Moscow calls a "special military operation" - a further expansion of NATO to Russia's borders.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15pU.S. abortion rights activists start 'summer of rage' with Saturday protests
RE
01:08pWe are 100% behind Finnish, Swedish NATO membership, Norway tells Turkey
RE
12:58pUAE strongman Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed named new president
RE
12:56pBerlin - canada foreign minister says we will make sure to work…
RE
12:53pSlovakia says expects all NATO allies to back Nordic membership bids
RE
12:53pBerlin - slovakian foreign minister says confident that all 30 m…
RE
12:51pBerlin - slovakian foreign minister says slovakia ready to supp…
RE
12:43pUK PM Johnson to travel to UAE to pay respects
RE
12:37pEgypt in talks with India on wheat export ban exemption
RE
12:35pBerlin - netherlands foreign minister says we would take very o…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
2Thyssenkrupp warship unit eyes German shipyard industry consolidation -..
3Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine up from Friday at 64.9 mc..
4Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million
5Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation nears $7 billion deal for rival Goshawk, ..

HOT NEWS