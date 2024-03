MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that all those responsible for the deadly attack on a concert near Moscow would be punished.

Putin, addressing the nation, said that attackers had sought to escape towards Ukraine. He said preliminary information showed that some people on the Ukrainian side had prepared to let them cross the border from Russia.

He said March 24 would be a day of mourning.

