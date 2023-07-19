STORY: South Africa says Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend an upcoming summit of the BRICS nations in August...

Ending months of speculation about whether the country would arrest him on an international warrant.

The summit presented a dilemma for South Africa and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

As a member of the International Criminal Court, South Africa would have been obliged to arrest Putin for alleged war crimes by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant in March.

It accuses Putin of the war crime of illegally deporting children from Ukraine.

"Pretoria has gotten a 'get out of jail' free card."

Political economist Ronak Golpalda says the law is indisputable.

"They would have had to arrest Putin, had he arrived. Failure to do so would have landed Pretoria in a lot of hot water - not only in terms of the rule of law but also the reaction from the business community and the international community. And so this outcome allows the Ramaphosa government to maintain its position as a government that respects the rule of law.'

Ramaphosa had asked permission from the ICC not to arrest Putin because to do so would amount to a declaration of war.

The Kremlin denied telling South Africa that, but has said the warrant is legally void as Russia is not a member of the ICC.

South Africa says it is neutral in the Ukraine conflict but has been criticized by Western powers for being friendly to Russia.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend the Johannesburg summit in Putin's place.