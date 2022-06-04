Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Putin willing to ease Ukraine grain exports - AU chair

06/04/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "President #Putin has expressed to us his willingness to facilitate the export of Ukrainian cereals," Sall wrote on Twitter after meeting Putin in his role as chairman of the African Union.

Russia was also ready to ensure the export of its own wheat and fertilizer, Sall said after the talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on day 100 of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Sall did not say if Putin had attached any conditions to his offer. Russia has previously said it is ready to allow vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine in return for the lifting of some Western sanctions against it, a proposal that Ukraine has described as "blackmail."

Putin told Sall that Russia would "continue to develop relations with Africa," adding that the continent had "huge potential."

Africa is heavily dependent on grain supplies from Russia and Ukraine that have been badly disrupted by the war.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aGilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in late-stage trial
RE
08:05aAt least six killed in India chemical factory explosion
RE
08:05aGilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in late-stage trial
RE
08:04aLiquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study
RE
08:00aShakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
RE
07:54aIsrael arrests four Palestinian fishermen off Gaza coast
RE
07:45aS.Korea, U.S. stage rare drills with air carrier
RE
07:43aHong Kong steps up security on Tiananmen anniversary, Taiwan decries suppression
RE
07:39aIndia's Biological E. Ltd Says Covid-19 Shot Corbevax Gets DCGI Nod As Heterologous Covid-19 Booster Dose
RE
07:26aUK police briefly evacuate London's Trafalgar Square over suspect car
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine says Russian troops are trying to cut access to Sievierodonetsk
2Russia says it shoots down Ukrainian military plane with weapons
3Teaser: UEG Araucária S.A. (UEGA) June 03, 2022
4UCB : Financial Reporting Document
5RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS ITS MISSILES HIT ARTILLERY TRAINI…

HOT NEWS