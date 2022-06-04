Putin willing to ease Ukraine grain exports - AU chair

Russia was also ready to ensure the export of its own wheat and fertilizer, Sall said after the talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on day 100 of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Sall did not say if Putin had attached any conditions to his offer. Russia has previously said it is ready to allow vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine in return for the lifting of some Western sanctions against it, a proposal that Ukraine has described as "blackmail."

Putin told Sall that Russia would "continue to develop relations with Africa," adding that the continent had "huge potential."

Africa is heavily dependent on grain supplies from Russia and Ukraine that have been badly disrupted by the war.