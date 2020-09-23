Log in
Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

09/23/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

    RECORD/   PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS     EX DATE   DATE
       
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class B Shares (PHYBX)      
$0.0170 per share investment income     9/23/2020   9/25/2020
       
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class C Shares (PHYLX)      
$0.0170 per share investment income     9/23/2020   9/25/2020
       
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class M Shares (PHYMX)      
$0.0200 per share investment income     9/23/2020   9/25/2020
       
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX)      
$0.0200 per share investment income     9/23/2020   9/25/2020
       
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class Y Shares (PHAYX)      
$0.0220 per share investment income     9/23/2020   9/25/2020
       
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX)      
$0.0230 per share investment income     9/23/2020   9/25/2020
       
Putnam Income Fund - Class B Shares (PNCBX)      
$0.0070 per share investment income     9/23/2020   9/25/2020
       
Putnam Income Fund - Class C Shares (PUICX)      
$0.0070 per share investment income     9/23/2020   9/25/2020
       
Putnam Income Fund - Class M Shares (PNCMX)      
$0.0100 per share investment income     9/23/2020   9/25/2020
       
Putnam Income Fund - Class R Shares (PIFRX)      
$0.0100 per share investment income     9/23/2020   9/25/2020
       
Putnam Income Fund - Class Y Shares (PNCYX)      
$0.0140 per share investment income     9/23/2020   9/25/2020
       
Putnam Income Fund - Class R5 Shares (PINFX)      
$0.0140 per share investment income     9/23/2020   9/25/2020
       
Putnam Income Fund - Class R6 Shares (PINHX)      
$0.0140 per share investment income     9/23/2020   9/25/2020

 


© Business Wire 2020
