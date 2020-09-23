Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
|
|
|
|
|RECORD/
|
|PAYMENT
|FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
|
|
|EX DATE
|
|DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam High Yield Fund - Class B Shares (PHYBX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0170 per share investment income
|
|
|
|9/23/2020
|
|9/25/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam High Yield Fund - Class C Shares (PHYLX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0170 per share investment income
|
|
|
|9/23/2020
|
|9/25/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam High Yield Fund - Class M Shares (PHYMX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0200 per share investment income
|
|
|
|9/23/2020
|
|9/25/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0200 per share investment income
|
|
|
|9/23/2020
|
|9/25/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam High Yield Fund - Class Y Shares (PHAYX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0220 per share investment income
|
|
|
|9/23/2020
|
|9/25/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0230 per share investment income
|
|
|
|9/23/2020
|
|9/25/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam Income Fund - Class B Shares (PNCBX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0070 per share investment income
|
|
|
|9/23/2020
|
|9/25/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam Income Fund - Class C Shares (PUICX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0070 per share investment income
|
|
|
|9/23/2020
|
|9/25/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam Income Fund - Class M Shares (PNCMX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0100 per share investment income
|
|
|
|9/23/2020
|
|9/25/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam Income Fund - Class R Shares (PIFRX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0100 per share investment income
|
|
|
|9/23/2020
|
|9/25/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam Income Fund - Class Y Shares (PNCYX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0140 per share investment income
|
|
|
|9/23/2020
|
|9/25/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam Income Fund - Class R5 Shares (PINFX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0140 per share investment income
|
|
|
|9/23/2020
|
|9/25/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Putnam Income Fund - Class R6 Shares (PINHX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$0.0140 per share investment income
|
|
|
|9/23/2020
|
|9/25/2020
