Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

10/22/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

 

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

RECORD /
EX DATE

PAYMENT
DATE

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class B Shares (PHYBX)

$0.0180 per share investment income

 

10/22/20

10/26/20

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class C Shares (PHYLX)

$0.0180 per share investment income

 

10/22/20

10/26/20

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class M Shares (PHYMX)

$0.0200 per share investment income

 

10/22/20

10/26/20

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX)

$0.0200 per share investment income

 

10/22/20

10/26/20

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class Y Shares (PHAYX)

$0.0220 per share investment income

 

10/22/20

10/26/20

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX)

$0.0230 per share investment income

 

10/22/20

10/26/20

Putnam Income Fund - Class B Shares (PNCBX)

$0.0080 per share investment income

 

10/22/20

10/26/20

Putnam Income Fund - Class C Shares (PUICX)

$0.0080 per share investment income

 

10/22/20

10/26/20

Putnam Income Fund - Class M Shares (PNCMX)

$0.0110 per share investment income

 

10/22/20

10/26/20

Putnam Income Fund - Class R Shares (PIFRX)

$0.0110 per share investment income

 

10/22/20

10/26/20

Putnam Income Fund - Class Y Shares (PNCYX)

$0.0130 per share investment income

 

10/22/20

10/26/20

Putnam Income Fund - Class R5 Shares (PINFX)

$0.0140 per share investment income

 

10/22/20

10/26/20

Putnam Income Fund - Class R6 Shares (PINHX)

$0.0140 per share investment income

 

10/22/20

 

10/26/20

 

 

