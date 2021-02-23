Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
RECORD
PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
DATE
DATE
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class B Shares (PHYBX)
$0.0170 per share investment income
2/23/21
2/25/21
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class C Shares (PHYLX)
$0.0170 per share investment income
2/23/21
2/25/21
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class M Shares (PHYMX)
$0.0200 per share investment income
2/23/21
2/25/21
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX)
$0.0200 per share investment income
2/23/21
2/25/21
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class Y Shares (PHAYX)
$0.0220 per share investment income
2/23/21
2/25/21
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX)
$0.0230 per share investment income
2/23/21
2/25/21
Putnam Income Fund - Class B Shares (PNCBX)
$0.0070 per share investment income
2/23/21
2/25/21
Putnam Income Fund - Class C Shares (PUICX)
$0.0070 per share investment income
2/23/21
2/25/21
Putnam Income Fund - Class M Shares (PNCMX)
$0.0110 per share investment income
2/23/21
2/25/21
Putnam Income Fund - Class R Shares (PIFRX)
$0.0100 per share investment income
2/23/21
2/25/21
Putnam Income Fund - Class Y Shares (PNCYX)
$0.0140 per share investment income
2/23/21
2/25/21
Putnam Income Fund - Class R5 Shares (PINFX)
$0.0140 per share investment income
2/23/21
2/25/21
Putnam Income Fund - Class R6 Shares (PINHX)
$0.0140 per share investment income
2/23/21
2/25/21
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX)
$0.0150 per share investment income
2/24/21
2/26/21