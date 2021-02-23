Log in
Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

02/23/2021
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

 

RECORD

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

DATE

DATE

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class B Shares (PHYBX)

 

 

$0.0170 per share investment income

2/23/21

2/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class C Shares (PHYLX)

 

 

$0.0170 per share investment income

2/23/21

2/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class M Shares (PHYMX)

 

 

$0.0200 per share investment income

2/23/21

2/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX)

 

 

$0.0200 per share investment income

2/23/21

2/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class Y Shares (PHAYX)

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

2/23/21

2/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX)

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

2/23/21

2/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class B Shares (PNCBX)

 

 

$0.0070 per share investment income

2/23/21

2/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class C Shares (PUICX)

 

 

$0.0070 per share investment income

2/23/21

2/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class M Shares (PNCMX)

 

 

$0.0110 per share investment income

2/23/21

2/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class R Shares (PIFRX)

 

 

$0.0100 per share investment income

2/23/21

2/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class Y Shares (PNCYX)

 

 

$0.0140 per share investment income

2/23/21

2/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class R5 Shares (PINFX)

 

 

$0.0140 per share investment income

2/23/21

2/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class R6 Shares (PINHX)

 

 

$0.0140 per share investment income

2/23/21

2/25/21

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX)

 

 

$0.0150 per share investment income

2/24/21

2/26/21

 


© Business Wire 2021
