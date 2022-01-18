Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

Ex Date Regular Distribution Per Share Fund Record Date Pay Date Class B Class C Class M Class R Class Y Class R5 Class R6 Class I Putnam Diversified Income Trust 1/18/2022 1/20/2022 PSIBX PDVCX PDVMX PDVRX PDVYX N/A PDVGX N/A Investment Income: 0.0150 0.0150 0.0180 0.0180 0.0200 N/A 0.0210 N/A Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund 1/18/2022 1/20/2022 PACBX PACCX N/A PACRX PACYX PACDX PCCEX N/A Investment Income: 0.0060 0.0060 N/A 0.0100 0.0150 0.0160 0.0160 N/A Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund 1/18/2022 1/20/2022 PTRBX PTRGX N/A PTRKX PYTRX N/A PTREX N/A Investment Income: 0.0230 0.0190 N/A 0.0230 0.0270 N/A 0.0270 N/A Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund 1/18/2022 1/20/2022 N/A PMOZX N/A N/A PMOYX N/A PMOLX PMOTX Investment Income: N/A 0.0280 N/A N/A 0.0350 N/A 0.0350 0.0350 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund 1/18/2022 1/20/2022 PGSBX PGVCX N/A PGVRX PUSYX N/A POLYX N/A Investment Income: 0.0340 0.0340 N/A 0.0390 0.0430 N/A 0.0450 N/A

19(a) NOTICES

Mortgage Opportunities Fund

$0.001 per share of Mortgage Opportunities Fund’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2023, we will provide final information about all 2022 distributions for your tax filing.

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2023, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118006097/en/