Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

01/18/2022 | 01:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

 

 

Ex Date

 

 

 

 

 

Regular Distribution Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fund

 

Record Date

 

Pay Date

 

Class B

 

Class C

 

Class M

 

Class R

 

Class Y

 

Class R5

 

Class R6

 

Class I

 
Putnam Diversified Income Trust

1/18/2022

 

1/20/2022

 

PSIBX

 

PDVCX

 

PDVMX

 

PDVRX

 

PDVYX

 

N/A

 

PDVGX

 

N/A

Investment Income:

 

0.0150

 

0.0150

 

0.0180

 

0.0180

 

0.0200

 

N/A

 

0.0210

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund

1/18/2022

 

1/20/2022

 

PACBX

 

PACCX

 

N/A

 

PACRX

 

PACYX

 

PACDX

 

PCCEX

 

N/A

Investment Income:

 

0.0060

 

0.0060

 

N/A

 

0.0100

 

0.0150

 

0.0160

 

0.0160

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund

1/18/2022

 

1/20/2022

 

PTRBX

 

PTRGX

 

N/A

 

PTRKX

 

PYTRX

 

N/A

 

PTREX

 

N/A

Investment Income:

 

0.0230

 

0.0190

 

N/A

 

0.0230

 

0.0270

 

N/A

 

0.0270

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund

1/18/2022

 

1/20/2022

 

N/A

 

PMOZX

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

PMOYX

 

N/A

 

PMOLX

 

PMOTX

Investment Income:

 

N/A

 

0.0280

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

0.0350

 

N/A

 

0.0350

 

0.0350

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund

1/18/2022

 

1/20/2022

 

PGSBX

 

PGVCX

 

N/A

 

PGVRX

 

PUSYX

 

N/A

 

POLYX

 

N/A

Investment Income:

 

0.0340

 

0.0340

 

N/A

 

0.0390

 

0.0430

 

N/A

 

0.0450

 

N/A

19(a) NOTICES

Mortgage Opportunities Fund

$0.001 per share of Mortgage Opportunities Fund’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2023, we will provide final information about all 2022 distributions for your tax filing.

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2023, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:56pRAPID THERAPEUTIC SCIENCE LABORATORIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:56pRDW INVESTOR ALERT : Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Redwire Corporation (RDW) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Class Action Filed
GL
01:56pFTC, DOJ Seek Public Input on Modernizing Merger Guidelines Amid Deal Surge
DJ
01:54pExxon vows to have net-zero carbon emissions from operations by 2050
RE
01:54pICELANDAIR : Lease Agreements of two additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
AQ
01:54pMatchPoint Connection Establishes NIL Marketing Fund as the Compliant Solution to Risky Collectives
BU
01:54pProactive news headlines including Fortitude Gold, Bloom Health Partners, Renforth Resources, Nevada Silver, District Metals and Enveric Biosciences
GL
01:54pElectronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive Shares Gain After Activision Deal
DJ
01:51pWalkOut Rebrands as Flow, Bringing Frictionless Shopping to the In-store Experience
BU
01:51pKBRA Releases Auto Loan ABS Indices for December 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2Ouch
3Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
4The latest from London: High bond yields spook investors
5BlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push for values as well as profi..

HOT NEWS