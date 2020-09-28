Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

RECORD
DATE

PAYMENT
DATE

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class B Shares (PCNBX)

 

 

$0.0320 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class C Shares (PRCCX)

 

 

$0.0270 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R Shares (PCVRX)

 

 

$0.0690 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class Y Shares (PCGYX)

 

 

$0.1050 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R6 Shares (PCNTX)

 

 

$0.1090 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class I Shares (a)

 

 

$0.1120 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class B Shares (PEQNX)

 

 

$0.0510 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class C Shares (PEQCX)

 

 

$0.0520 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R Shares (PEQRX)

 

 

$0.0830 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class Y Shares (PEIYX)

 

 

$0.1140 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R5 Shares (PEQLX)

 

 

$0.1150 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R6 Shares (PEQSX)

 

 

$0.1210 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class B Shares (PGLBX)

 

 

$0.0090 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class C Shares (PGGLX)

 

 

$0.0090 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R Shares (PGBRX)

 

 

$0.0140 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class Y Shares (PGGYX)

 

 

$0.0200 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R5 Shares (PGGDX)

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R6 Shares (PGGEX)

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class B Shares (PRMLX)

 

 

$0.0090 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class C Shares (PRMCX)

 

 

$0.0090 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class R Shares (PRMKX)

 

 

$0.0150 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class Y Shares (PRMYX)

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREWX)

 

 

$0.0240 per share investment income

9/28/20

9/30/20

 

 

 

(a) Quotron symbol pending

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pAAMP members to be inducted into Meat Industry Hall of Fame
PU
03:50pCAMECO : ESTMA Report 2020
PU
03:49pALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:49pA NEW WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE FOR THE NEW MOBILITY ERA : New Flyer of America launches its Anniston Workforce Development Program under the Community Benefits Framework
AQ
03:48pWheat Higher as Global Weather Watch Extends
DJ
03:46pITERA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
03:45pAXMIN : Notice of meeting
PU
03:45pAXMIN : Form of Proxy
PU
03:45pAXMIN : Management Information Circular
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' $18 billion energy spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces start of implementation science study to ide..
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
4SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
5TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group