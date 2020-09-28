Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class B Shares (PCNBX)
$0.0320 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class C Shares (PRCCX)
$0.0270 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R Shares (PCVRX)
$0.0690 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class Y Shares (PCGYX)
$0.1050 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R6 Shares (PCNTX)
$0.1090 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class I Shares (a)
$0.1120 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class B Shares (PEQNX)
$0.0510 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class C Shares (PEQCX)
$0.0520 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R Shares (PEQRX)
$0.0830 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class Y Shares (PEIYX)
$0.1140 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R5 Shares (PEQLX)
$0.1150 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R6 Shares (PEQSX)
$0.1210 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class B Shares (PGLBX)
$0.0090 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class C Shares (PGGLX)
$0.0090 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R Shares (PGBRX)
$0.0140 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class Y Shares (PGGYX)
$0.0200 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R5 Shares (PGGDX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R6 Shares (PGGEX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class B Shares (PRMLX)
$0.0090 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class C Shares (PRMCX)
$0.0090 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class R Shares (PRMKX)
$0.0150 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class Y Shares (PRMYX)
$0.0230 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREWX)
$0.0240 per share investment income
9/28/20
9/30/20
(a) Quotron symbol pending
