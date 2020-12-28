Log in
Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

12/28/2020 | 04:05pm EST
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

 

RECORD

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

DATE DATE

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX)

$0.0860 per share investment income (b)

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.9640 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4320 per share long-term capital gain

$3.4820 per share total

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class B Shares (PCNBX)

$0.0230 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.9640 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4320 per share long-term capital gain

$3.4190 per share total

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class C Shares (PRCCX)

$0.0250 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.9640 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4320 per share long-term capital gain

$3.4210 per share total

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R Shares (PCVRX)

$0.0660 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.9640 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4320 per share long-term capital gain

$3.4620 per share total

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class Y Shares (PCGYX)

$0.1070 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.9640 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4320 per share long-term capital gain

$3.5030 per share total

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R6 Shares (PCNTX)

$0.1110 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.9640 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4320 per share long-term capital gain

$3.5070 per share total

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class I Shares (a)

$0.1140 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.9640 per share short-term capital gain

$2.4320 per share long-term capital gain

$3.5100 per share total

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class A Shares (PEYAX)

$0.0990 per share investment income (b)

12/28/20

12/30/20

$1.1770 per share long-term capital gain

$1.2760 per share total

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class B Shares (PEQNX)

$0.0500 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$1.1770 per share long-term capital gain

$1.2270 per share total

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class C Shares (PEQCX)

$0.0510 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$1.1770 per share long-term capital gain

$1.2280 per share total

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R Shares (PEQRX)

$0.0820 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$1.1770 per share long-term capital gain

$1.2590 per share total

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class Y Shares (PEIYX)

$0.1150 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$1.1770 per share long-term capital gain

$1.2920 per share total

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R5 Shares (PEQLX)

$0.1150 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$1.1770 per share long-term capital gain

$1.2920 per share total

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R6 Shares (PEQSX)

$0.1220 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$1.1770 per share long-term capital gain

$1.2990 per share total

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)

$0.0170 per share investment income(b)

12/28/20

12/30/20

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class B Shares (PGLBX)

$0.0090 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class C Shares (PGGLX)

$0.0090 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R Shares (PGBRX)

$0.0140 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class Y Shares (PGGYX)

$0.0200 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R5 Shares (PGGDX)

$0.0200 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R6 Shares (PGGEX)

$0.0210 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

 

Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (POMGX)

$0.1620 per share extra taxable income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain

$0.1700 per share total

 

Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund - Class C Shares (PLFGX)

$0.1490 per share extra taxable income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain

$0.1570 per share total

 

Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund - Class R Shares (PAKYX)

$0.1550 per share extra taxable income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain

$0.1630 per share total

 

Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class Y Shares (PAETX)

$0.1660 per share extra taxable income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain

$0.1740 per share total

 

Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAHOX)

$0.1660 per share extra taxable income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain

$0.1740 per share total

 

Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class R6 Shares (PADLX)

$0.1690 per share extra taxable income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain

$0.1770 per share total

 

Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAHMX)

$0.1600 per share extra taxable income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain

$0.1680 per share total

 

Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAHNX)

$0.1640 per share extra taxable income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain

$0.1720 per share total

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX)

$0.0190 per share investment income (c)

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.0580 per share extra taxable income

$0.0350 per share long-term capital gain

$0.1120 per share total

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund- Class B Shares (PRMLX)

$0.0080 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.0580 per share extra taxable income

$0.0350 per share long-term capital gain

$0.1010 per share total

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class C Shares (PRMCX)

$0.0080 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.0580 per share extra taxable income

$0.0350 per share long-term capital gain

$0.1010 per share total

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class R Shares (PRMKX)

$0.0150 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.0580 per share extra taxable income

$0.0350 per share long-term capital gain

$0.1080 per share total

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class Y Shares (PRMYX)

$0.0230 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.0580 per share extra taxable income

$0.0350 per share long-term capital gain

$0.1160 per share total

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREWX)

$0.0250 per share investment income

12/28/20

12/30/20

$0.0580 per share extra taxable income

$0.0350 per share long-term capital gain

$0.1180 per share total

 

(a) Quotron symbol pending

(b) Class A regular quarterly distributions were announced on the 11/20/20 press release.

(c) The Class A regular monthly distribution for Putnam RetirementReady Maturity was announced on the 12/24/20 press release.

19 (a) Notice

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund

As of December 14, 2020, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.216 per share, of which $0.000 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.


© Business Wire 2020
