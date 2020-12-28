Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

RECORD PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS DATE DATE Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX) $0.0860 per share investment income (b) 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.9640 per share short-term capital gain $2.4320 per share long-term capital gain $3.4820 per share total Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class B Shares (PCNBX) $0.0230 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.9640 per share short-term capital gain $2.4320 per share long-term capital gain $3.4190 per share total Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class C Shares (PRCCX) $0.0250 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.9640 per share short-term capital gain $2.4320 per share long-term capital gain $3.4210 per share total Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R Shares (PCVRX) $0.0660 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.9640 per share short-term capital gain $2.4320 per share long-term capital gain $3.4620 per share total Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class Y Shares (PCGYX) $0.1070 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.9640 per share short-term capital gain $2.4320 per share long-term capital gain $3.5030 per share total Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R6 Shares (PCNTX) $0.1110 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.9640 per share short-term capital gain $2.4320 per share long-term capital gain $3.5070 per share total Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class I Shares (a) $0.1140 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.9640 per share short-term capital gain $2.4320 per share long-term capital gain $3.5100 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class A Shares (PEYAX) $0.0990 per share investment income (b) 12/28/20 12/30/20 $1.1770 per share long-term capital gain $1.2760 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class B Shares (PEQNX) $0.0500 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $1.1770 per share long-term capital gain $1.2270 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class C Shares (PEQCX) $0.0510 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $1.1770 per share long-term capital gain $1.2280 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R Shares (PEQRX) $0.0820 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $1.1770 per share long-term capital gain $1.2590 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class Y Shares (PEIYX) $0.1150 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $1.1770 per share long-term capital gain $1.2920 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R5 Shares (PEQLX) $0.1150 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $1.1770 per share long-term capital gain $1.2920 per share total Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R6 Shares (PEQSX) $0.1220 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $1.1770 per share long-term capital gain $1.2990 per share total Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX) $0.0170 per share investment income(b) 12/28/20 12/30/20 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class B Shares (PGLBX) $0.0090 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class C Shares (PGGLX) $0.0090 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R Shares (PGBRX) $0.0140 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class Y Shares (PGGYX) $0.0200 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R5 Shares (PGGDX) $0.0200 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R6 Shares (PGGEX) $0.0210 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (POMGX) $0.1620 per share extra taxable income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.0080 per share short-term capital gain $0.1700 per share total Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund - Class C Shares (PLFGX) $0.1490 per share extra taxable income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.0080 per share short-term capital gain $0.1570 per share total Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund - Class R Shares (PAKYX) $0.1550 per share extra taxable income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.0080 per share short-term capital gain $0.1630 per share total Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class Y Shares (PAETX) $0.1660 per share extra taxable income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.0080 per share short-term capital gain $0.1740 per share total Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAHOX) $0.1660 per share extra taxable income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.0080 per share short-term capital gain $0.1740 per share total Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class R6 Shares (PADLX) $0.1690 per share extra taxable income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.0080 per share short-term capital gain $0.1770 per share total Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAHMX) $0.1600 per share extra taxable income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.0080 per share short-term capital gain $0.1680 per share total Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAHNX) $0.1640 per share extra taxable income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.0080 per share short-term capital gain $0.1720 per share total Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX) $0.0190 per share investment income (c) 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.0580 per share extra taxable income $0.0350 per share long-term capital gain $0.1120 per share total Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund- Class B Shares (PRMLX) $0.0080 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.0580 per share extra taxable income $0.0350 per share long-term capital gain $0.1010 per share total Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class C Shares (PRMCX) $0.0080 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.0580 per share extra taxable income $0.0350 per share long-term capital gain $0.1010 per share total Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class R Shares (PRMKX) $0.0150 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.0580 per share extra taxable income $0.0350 per share long-term capital gain $0.1080 per share total Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class Y Shares (PRMYX) $0.0230 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.0580 per share extra taxable income $0.0350 per share long-term capital gain $0.1160 per share total Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREWX) $0.0250 per share investment income 12/28/20 12/30/20 $0.0580 per share extra taxable income $0.0350 per share long-term capital gain $0.1180 per share total

(a) Quotron symbol pending

(b) Class A regular quarterly distributions were announced on the 11/20/20 press release.

(c) The Class A regular monthly distribution for Putnam RetirementReady Maturity was announced on the 12/24/20 press release.

19 (a) Notice

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund

As of December 14, 2020, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.216 per share, of which $0.000 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

