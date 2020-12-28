Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.
|RECORD
PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|DATE
|DATE
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX)
$0.0860 per share investment income (b)
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.9640 per share short-term capital gain
$2.4320 per share long-term capital gain
$3.4820 per share total
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class B Shares (PCNBX)
$0.0230 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.9640 per share short-term capital gain
$2.4320 per share long-term capital gain
$3.4190 per share total
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class C Shares (PRCCX)
$0.0250 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.9640 per share short-term capital gain
$2.4320 per share long-term capital gain
$3.4210 per share total
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R Shares (PCVRX)
$0.0660 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.9640 per share short-term capital gain
$2.4320 per share long-term capital gain
$3.4620 per share total
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class Y Shares (PCGYX)
$0.1070 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.9640 per share short-term capital gain
$2.4320 per share long-term capital gain
$3.5030 per share total
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class R6 Shares (PCNTX)
$0.1110 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.9640 per share short-term capital gain
$2.4320 per share long-term capital gain
$3.5070 per share total
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund – Class I Shares (a)
$0.1140 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.9640 per share short-term capital gain
$2.4320 per share long-term capital gain
$3.5100 per share total
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class A Shares (PEYAX)
$0.0990 per share investment income (b)
12/28/20
12/30/20
$1.1770 per share long-term capital gain
$1.2760 per share total
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class B Shares (PEQNX)
$0.0500 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$1.1770 per share long-term capital gain
$1.2270 per share total
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class C Shares (PEQCX)
$0.0510 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$1.1770 per share long-term capital gain
$1.2280 per share total
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R Shares (PEQRX)
$0.0820 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$1.1770 per share long-term capital gain
$1.2590 per share total
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class Y Shares (PEIYX)
$0.1150 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$1.1770 per share long-term capital gain
$1.2920 per share total
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R5 Shares (PEQLX)
$0.1150 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$1.1770 per share long-term capital gain
$1.2920 per share total
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class R6 Shares (PEQSX)
$0.1220 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$1.1770 per share long-term capital gain
$1.2990 per share total
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)
$0.0170 per share investment income(b)
12/28/20
12/30/20
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class B Shares (PGLBX)
$0.0090 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class C Shares (PGGLX)
$0.0090 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R Shares (PGBRX)
$0.0140 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class Y Shares (PGGYX)
$0.0200 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R5 Shares (PGGDX)
$0.0200 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R6 Shares (PGGEX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (POMGX)
$0.1620 per share extra taxable income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain
$0.1700 per share total
Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund - Class C Shares (PLFGX)
$0.1490 per share extra taxable income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain
$0.1570 per share total
Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund - Class R Shares (PAKYX)
$0.1550 per share extra taxable income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain
$0.1630 per share total
Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class Y Shares (PAETX)
$0.1660 per share extra taxable income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain
$0.1740 per share total
Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAHOX)
$0.1660 per share extra taxable income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain
$0.1740 per share total
Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class R6 Shares (PADLX)
$0.1690 per share extra taxable income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain
$0.1770 per share total
Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAHMX)
$0.1600 per share extra taxable income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain
$0.1680 per share total
Putnam RetirementReady Advantage Maturity Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAHNX)
$0.1640 per share extra taxable income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.0080 per share short-term capital gain
$0.1720 per share total
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX)
$0.0190 per share investment income (c)
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.0580 per share extra taxable income
$0.0350 per share long-term capital gain
$0.1120 per share total
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund- Class B Shares (PRMLX)
$0.0080 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.0580 per share extra taxable income
$0.0350 per share long-term capital gain
$0.1010 per share total
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class C Shares (PRMCX)
$0.0080 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.0580 per share extra taxable income
$0.0350 per share long-term capital gain
$0.1010 per share total
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class R Shares (PRMKX)
$0.0150 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.0580 per share extra taxable income
$0.0350 per share long-term capital gain
$0.1080 per share total
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class Y Shares (PRMYX)
$0.0230 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.0580 per share extra taxable income
$0.0350 per share long-term capital gain
$0.1160 per share total
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREWX)
$0.0250 per share investment income
12/28/20
12/30/20
$0.0580 per share extra taxable income
$0.0350 per share long-term capital gain
$0.1180 per share total
As of December 14, 2020, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.216 per share, of which $0.000 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.