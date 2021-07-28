Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.
RECORD
PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
DATE
DATE
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class B Shares (PGLBX)
$0.0090 per share investment income
7/28/21
7/30/21
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class C Shares (PGGLX)
$0.0090 per share investment income
7/28/21
7/30/21
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R Shares (PGBRX)
$0.0140 per share investment income
7/28/21
7/30/21
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class Y Shares (PGGYX)
$0.0200 per share investment income
7/28/21
7/30/21
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R5 Shares (PGGDX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
7/28/21
7/30/21
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R6 Shares (PGGEX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
7/28/21
7/30/21
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund- Class B Shares (PRMLX)
$0.0030 per share investment income
7/28/21
7/30/21
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class C Shares (PRMCX)
$0.0030 per share investment income
7/28/21
7/30/21
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class R Shares (PRMKX)
$0.0080 per share investment income
7/28/21
7/30/21
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class Y Shares (PRMYX)
$0.0180 per share investment income
7/28/21
7/30/21
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class R5 Shares (PACQX)
$0.0180 per share investment income
7/28/21
7/30/21
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREWX)
$0.0190 per share investment income
7/28/21
7/30/21
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class R3 Shares (PACKX)
$0.0110 per share investment income
7/28/21
7/30/21
Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class R4 Shares (PACPX)
$0.0150 per share investment income
7/28/21
7/30/21
