Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

07/28/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

 

 

 

 

 

RECORD

 

PAYMENT

 

 

 

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

 

DATE

DATE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class B Shares (PGLBX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0090 per share investment income

 

7/28/21

7/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class C Shares (PGGLX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0090 per share investment income

 

7/28/21

7/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R Shares (PGBRX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0140 per share investment income

 

7/28/21

7/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class Y Shares (PGGYX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0200 per share investment income

 

7/28/21

7/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R5 Shares (PGGDX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

 

7/28/21

7/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R6 Shares (PGGEX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

 

7/28/21

7/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund- Class B Shares (PRMLX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0030 per share investment income

 

7/28/21

7/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class C Shares (PRMCX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0030 per share investment income

 

7/28/21

7/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund - Class R Shares (PRMKX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0080 per share investment income

 

7/28/21

7/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class Y Shares (PRMYX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0180 per share investment income

 

7/28/21

7/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class R5 Shares (PACQX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0180 per share investment income

 

7/28/21

7/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREWX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0190 per share investment income

 

7/28/21

7/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class R3 Shares (PACKX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0110 per share investment income

 

7/28/21

7/30/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class R4 Shares (PACPX)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.0150 per share investment income

 

7/28/21

7/30/21

 

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2021
