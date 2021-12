Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

Ex Date Distribution Per Share Fund Record Date Pay Date Class A Class B Class C Class R Class Y Class R5 Class R6 Class R3 Class R4 Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PBDLX N/A PRTJX PRTWX PLZYX PAFNX PBATX PAFLX PAFKX *Investment Income Distribution: 0.3540 N/A 0.2820 0.2940 0.3660 0.3660 0.3780 0.3210 0.3490 **Short Term Capital Gain: 0.2270 N/A 0.2270 0.2270 0.2270 0.2270 0.2270 0.2270 0.2270 **Long Term Capital Gain: 0.1740 N/A 0.1740 0.1740 0.1740 0.1740 0.1740 0.1740 0.1740 Total Distribution: 0.7550 0.6830 0.6950 0.7670 0.7670 0.7790 0.7220 0.7500 Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PDLTX N/A PDLKX PDKAX PDGKX PAFVX PDIZX PAFOX PAFQX *Investment Income Distribution: 0.5740 N/A 0.5260 0.5030 0.5800 0.5800 0.5920 0.5330 0.5620 **Short Term Capital Gain: 0.4060 N/A 0.4060 0.4060 0.4060 0.4060 0.4060 0.4060 0.4060 **Long Term Capital Gain: 0.3760 N/A 0.3760 0.3760 0.3760 0.3760 0.3760 0.3760 0.3760 Total Distribution: 1.3560 1.3080 1.2850 1.3620 1.3620 1.3740 1.3150 1.3440 Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PDFLX N/A PDAWX PDAKX POWYX PAFYX PCDLX PAFWX PAFUX *Investment Income Distribution: 0.6560 N/A 0.5530 0.5950 0.6760 0.6740 0.6860 0.6250 0.6560 **Short Term Capital Gain: 0.5920 N/A 0.5920 0.5920 0.5920 0.5920 0.5920 0.5920 0.5920 **Long Term Capital Gain: 0.3530 N/A 0.3530 0.3530 0.3530 0.3530 0.3530 0.3530 0.3530 Total Distribution: 1.6010 1.4980 1.5400 1.6210 1.6190 1.6310 1.5700 1.6010 Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PCCLX N/A PBBZX PBAOX PALZX PAGOX PBAMX PAGKX PAGJX *Investment Income Distribution: 0.6730 N/A 0.5780 0.6200 0.7000 0.7000 0.7130 0.6510 0.6820 **Short Term Capital Gain: 0.4830 N/A 0.4830 0.4830 0.4830 0.4830 0.4830 0.4830 0.4830 **Long Term Capital Gain: 0.4780 N/A 0.4780 0.4780 0.4780 0.4780 0.4780 0.4780 0.4780 Total Distribution: 1.6340 1.5390 1.5810 1.6610 1.6610 1.6740 1.6120 1.6430 Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PALGX N/A PAFPX PAFZX PAFJX PAGWX PAFMX PAGQX PAGUX *Investment Income Distribution: 0.7020 N/A 0.6030 0.6420 0.7230 0.7230 0.7360 0.6730 0.7040 **Short Term Capital Gain: 0.5120 N/A 0.5120 0.5120 0.5120 0.5120 0.5120 0.5120 0.5120 **Long Term Capital Gain: 0.5540 N/A 0.5540 0.5540 0.5540 0.5540 0.5540 0.5540 0.5540 Total Distribution: 1.7680 1.6690 1.7080 1.7890 1.7890 1.8020 1.7390 1.7700 Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PAEZX N/A PAENX PAEQX PHPDX PAHDX PAEKX PAGZX PAHAX *Investment Income Distribution: 0.7320 N/A 0.6260 0.6700 0.7510 0.7510 0.7640 0.7010 0.7320 **Short Term Capital Gain: 0.8100 N/A 0.8100 0.8100 0.8100 0.8100 0.8100 0.8100 0.8100 **Long Term Capital Gain: 0.4460 N/A 0.4460 0.4460 0.4460 0.4460 0.4460 0.4460 0.4460 Total Distribution: 1.9880 1.8820 1.9260 2.0070 2.0070 2.0200 1.9570 1.9880 Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PADYX N/A PACWX PACSX PAAWX PAHGX PACJX PAHEX PAHFX *Investment Income Distribution: 0.7500 N/A 0.6400 0.6840 0.7670 0.7670 0.7800 0.7150 0.7470 **Short Term Capital Gain: 0.3810 N/A 0.3810 0.3810 0.3810 0.3810 0.3810 0.3810 0.3810 **Long Term Capital Gain: 0.8700 N/A 0.8700 0.8700 0.8700 0.8700 0.8700 0.8700 0.8700 Total Distribution: 2.0010 1.8910 1.9350 2.0180 2.0180 2.0310 1.9660 1.9980 Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PAAVX N/A PAAPX PAAMX PAKJX PAHLX PAAKX PAHJX PAHKX *Investment Income Distribution: 0.7490 N/A 0.6420 0.6870 0.7710 0.7710 0.7840 0.7190 0.7510 **Short Term Capital Gain: 1.2500 N/A 1.2500 1.2500 1.2500 1.2500 1.2500 1.2500 1.2500 **Long Term Capital Gain: 0.4270 N/A 0.4270 0.4270 0.4270 0.4270 0.4270 0.4270 0.4270 Total Distribution: 2.4260 2.3190 2.3640 2.4480 2.4480 2.4610 2.3960 2.4280 Putnam Retirement Advantage 2065 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PCJZX N/A PCKBX PCKFX PCKEX PCKIX PCKJX PCKGX PCKHX *Investment Income Distribution: 0.6730 N/A 0.5710 0.6100 0.6870 0.6840 0.6950 0.6380 0.6670 Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PRROX N/A N/A N/A PRRPX PADKX PRMFX PADHX PADJX *Investment Income Distribution: 0.6600 0.4830 0.4870 0.5780 0.7130 0.7110 0.7340 0.5850 0.6750 **Long Term Capital Gain: 0.7920 0.7920 0.7920 0.7920 0.7920 0.7920 0.7920 0.7920 0.7920 Total Distribution: 1.4520 1.2750 1.2790 1.3700 1.5050 1.5030 1.5260 1.3770 1.4670 Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PRRQX N/A N/A N/A PRRTX PADRX PREZX PADOX PADNX *Investment Income Distribution: 1.0910 0.8610 0.8820 0.9930 1.1490 1.1470 1.1740 1.0250 1.1040 **Long Term Capital Gain: 1.0130 1.0130 1.0130 1.0130 1.0130 1.0130 1.0130 1.0130 1.0130 Total Distribution: 2.1040 1.8740 1.8950 2.0060 2.1620 2.1600 2.1870 2.0380 2.1170 Putnam RetirementReady 2035 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PRRWX N/A N/A N/A PRRYX PADVX PREGX PADUX PADSX *Investment Income Distribution: 1.3280 1.1420 1.1750 1.1570 1.3890 1.3850 1.4150 1.2500 1.3410 **Short Term Capital Gain: 0.0010 0.0010 0.0010 0.0010 0.0010 0.0010 0.0010 0.0010 0.0010 **Long Term Capital Gain: 1.3690 1.3690 1.3690 1.3690 1.3690 1.3690 1.3690 1.3690 1.3690 Total Distribution: 2.6980 2.5120 2.5450 2.5270 2.7590 2.7550 2.7850 2.6200 2.7110 Putnam RetirementReady 2040 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PRRZX N/A N/A N/A PRZZX PABTX PRZZX PAAUX PAAYX *Investment Income Distribution: 1.3320 1.0890 1.1850 0.7810 1.3930 1.3910 1.4220 1.2470 1.3340 **Long Term Capital Gain: 1.2300 1.2300 1.2300 1.2300 1.2300 1.2300 1.2300 1.2300 1.2300 Total Distribution: 2.5620 2.3190 2.4150 2.0110 2.6230 2.6210 2.6520 2.4770 2.5640 Putnam RetirementReady 2045 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PRVLX N/A N/A N/A PRVYX PACHX PREKX PACGX PACFX *Investment Income Distribution: 1.3690 1.2150 1.2110 1.0940 1.4330 1.4270 1.4580 1.3060 1.3830 **Short Term Capital Gain: 0.0030 0.0030 0.0030 0.0030 0.0030 0.0030 0.0030 0.0030 0.0030 **Long Term Capital Gain: 1.4150 1.4150 1.4150 1.4150 1.4150 1.4150 1.4150 1.4150 1.4150 Total Distribution: 2.7870 2.6330 2.6290 2.5120 2.8510 2.8450 2.8760 2.7240 2.8010 Putnam RetirementReady 2050 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PRRJX N/A N/A PRRKX PRRUX PAEJX PREUX PADWX PAEHX *Investment Income Distribution: 1.0960 0.8560 0.9090 0.9500 1.1540 1.1500 1.1720 1.0610 1.0990 **Long Term Capital Gain: 1.1900 1.1900 1.1900 1.1900 1.1900 1.1900 1.1900 1.1900 1.1900 Total Distribution: 2.2860 2.0460 2.0990 2.1400 2.3440 2.3400 2.3620 2.2510 2.2890 Putnam RetirementReady 2055 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PRRFX N/A N/A PRRVX PRTLX PAESX PREVX PAEOX PAEPX *Investment Income Distribution: 0.6890 0.5680 0.5850 0.2870 0.7230 0.7190 0.7330 0.6680 0.6980 **Long Term Capital Gain: 0.9200 0.9200 0.9200 0.9200 0.9200 0.9200 0.9200 0.9200 0.9200 Total Distribution: 1.6090 1.4880 1.5050 1.2070 1.6430 1.6390 1.6530 1.5880 1.6180 Putnam RetirementReady 2060 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PRTFX N/A N/A PRTRX PRTYX PAEWX PEFGX PAEVX PAEUX *Investment Income Distribution: 0.7070 0.5810 0.6160 0.6480 0.7420 0.7360 0.7500 0.6870 0.7160 **Short Term Capital Gain: 0.1070 0.1070 0.1070 0.1070 0.1070 0.1070 0.1070 0.1070 0.1070 **Long Term Capital Gain: 0.9200 0.9200 0.9200 0.9200 0.9200 0.9200 0.9200 0.9200 0.9200 Total Distribution: 1.7340 1.6080 1.6430 1.6750 1.7690 1.7630 1.7770 1.7140 1.7430 Putnam RetirementReady 2065 Fund 12/31/2021 12/31/2021 PCJQX N/A PCJRX PCJUX PCJSX PCJIX PCJYX PCJVX PCJWX *Investment Income Distribution: 0.5940 N/A 0.5550 0.5370 0.6080 0.6080 0.6200 0.5640 0.5910 **Short Term Capital Gain: 0.0390 N/A 0.0390 0.0390 0.0390 0.0390 0.0390 0.0390 0.0390 Total Distribution: 0.6330 0.5940 0.5760 0.6470 0.6470 0.6590 0.6030 0.6300

19 (a) Notice

Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund

As of December 16, 2021, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.258 per share, of which $0.273 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund

As of December 16, 2021, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.266 per share, of which $0.279 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund

As of December 16, 2021, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.029 per share, of which $0.059 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund

As of December 16, 2021, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.051 per share, of which $0.070 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund

As of December 16, 2021, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $1.263 per share, of which $0.374 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund

As of December 16, 2021, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.636 per share, of which $0.000 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam RetirementReady 2035 Fund

As of December 16, 2021, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.368 per share, of which $0.000 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam RetirementReady 2055 Fund

As of December 16, 2021, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.019 per share, of which $0.000 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam RetirementReady 2060 Fund

As of December 16, 2021, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.480 per share, of which $0.509 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

Putnam RetirementReady 2065 Fund

As of December 16, 2021, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.397 per share, of which $0.527 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

