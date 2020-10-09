Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Putnam Investments : Announces 19(a) Notices for Class A Open-End Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

Putnam Investments announces that 19(a) notices are available for the following distributions declared on the September 18, 2020 press release.

 

 

RECORD/

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX DATE

DATE

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)

$0.0140 per share investment income

10/16/20

10/20/20

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

$0.0190 per share investment income

10/16/20

10/20/20

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

$0.0250 per share investment income

10/16/20

10/20/20

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)

$0.0250 per share investment income

10/16/20

10/20/20

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

$0.0410 per share investment income

10/16/20

10/20/20

19(a) Notices

Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund

$0.025 per share of Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2021, we will provide final information about all 2020 distributions for your tax filing.

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2021, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pNorway oil strike ends after wage agreement
RE
01:19pIMF chief sees $345 billion financing gap for African states
RE
01:19pAdept Marketing Launches Upright, the First Trust-Focused Public Relations Agency
BU
01:19pAM BEST : to Participate and Exhibit at Annual Insuretech Connect Conference
BU
01:18pCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
01:17pPUTNAM INVESTMENTS : Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Municipal Funds
BU
01:16pPHILLIPS 66 : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pUMB FINANCIAL : Teaching kids good money habits
PU
01:13pTAKE FIVE : Banks, bottom lines, Brexit
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts
2BOJ to begin experimenting with digital currency next year
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional shares and perpetual bonds released..
4GOLD : Wall St. gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood
5EXPLAINER: Central banks eye digital cash to fend off crypto threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group