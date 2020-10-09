Putnam Investments : Announces 19(a) Notices for Class A Open-End Funds

Putnam Investments announces that 19(a) notices are available for the following distributions declared on the September 18, 2020 press release.

RECORD/ PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX DATE DATE Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX) $0.0140 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20 Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX) $0.0190 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX) $0.0250 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX) $0.0250 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX) $0.0410 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

19(a) Notices

Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund

$0.025 per share of Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2021, we will provide final information about all 2020 distributions for your tax filing.

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2021, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

