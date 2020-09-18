Log in
Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Class A Open-End Funds

09/18/2020 | 12:54pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 

 

RECORD/

 

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

 

EX DATE

 

DATE

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX)

$0.0860 per share investment income

 

9/28/20

 

9/30/20

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)

$0.0140 per share investment income

 

10/16/20

 

10/20/20

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

$0.0190 per share investment income

 

10/16/20

 

10/20/20

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class A Shares (PEYAX)

$0.0990 per share investment income

 

9/28/20

 

9/30/20

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

$0.0250 per share investment income

 

10/16/20

 

10/20/20

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)

$0.0170 per share investment income

 

9/28/20

 

9/30/20

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)

$0.0210 per share investment income

 

9/23/20

 

9/25/20

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)

$0.0120 per share investment income

 

9/23/20

 

9/25/20

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)

$0.0250 per share investment income

 

10/16/20

 

10/20/20

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

$0.0410 per share investment income

 

10/16/20

 

10/20/20

 


© Business Wire 2020
