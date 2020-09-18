Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Class A Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

RECORD/ PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX DATE DATE Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX) $0.0860 per share investment income 9/28/20 9/30/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX) $0.0140 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20 Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX) $0.0190 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20 Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class A Shares (PEYAX) $0.0990 per share investment income 9/28/20 9/30/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX) $0.0250 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX) $0.0170 per share investment income 9/28/20 9/30/20 Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX) $0.0210 per share investment income 9/23/20 9/25/20 Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX) $0.0120 per share investment income 9/23/20 9/25/20 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX) $0.0250 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX) $0.0410 per share investment income 10/16/20 10/20/20

