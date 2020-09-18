Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Class A Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX)
|
$0.0860 per share investment income
|
|
9/28/20
|
|
9/30/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)
|
$0.0140 per share investment income
|
|
10/16/20
|
|
10/20/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)
|
$0.0190 per share investment income
|
|
10/16/20
|
|
10/20/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class A Shares (PEYAX)
|
$0.0990 per share investment income
|
|
9/28/20
|
|
9/30/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
|
10/16/20
|
|
10/20/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)
|
$0.0170 per share investment income
|
|
9/28/20
|
|
9/30/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)
|
$0.0210 per share investment income
|
|
9/23/20
|
|
9/25/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)
|
$0.0120 per share investment income
|
|
9/23/20
|
|
9/25/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
|
10/16/20
|
|
10/20/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)
|
$0.0410 per share investment income
|
|
10/16/20
|
|
10/20/20
