Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Class A Open-End Funds

01/28/2022 | 01:36pm EST
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 

 

RECORD/

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX DATE

DATE

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX)

$0.0320 per share investment income

3/8/22

3/10/22

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund– Class A Shares (PABAX)

$0.0430 per share investment income

3/17/22

3/21/22

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)

$0.0130 per share investment income

2/17/22

2/22/22

 

3/17/22

3/21/22

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

$0.0190 per share investment income

2/17/22

2/22/22

 

3/17/22

3/21/22

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

$0.0250 per share investment income

2/17/22

2/22/22

 

3/17/22

3/21/22

 

George Putnam Balanced Fund – Class A Shares (PGEOX)

$0.0360 per share investment income

2/24/22

2/28/22

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)

$0.0170 per share investment income

2/24/22

2/28/22

 

Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)

$0.0210 per share investment income

2/23/22

2/25/22

 

3/23/22

3/25/22

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)

$0.0120 per share investment income

2/23/22

2/25/22

 

3/23/22

3/25/22

 

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund – Class A Shares (PEYAX)

$0.0820 per share investment income

3/8/22

3/10/22

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)

$0.0330 per share investment income

2/17/22

2/22/22

 

3/17/22

3/21/22

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

$0.0410 per share investment income

2/17/22

2/22/22

 

3/17/22

3/21/22

 


© Business Wire 2022
