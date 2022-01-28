Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Class A Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECORD/
|
|
PAYMENT
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
|
|
|
EX DATE
|
|
DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0320 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
3/8/22
|
|
3/10/22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund– Class A Shares (PABAX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0430 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
3/17/22
|
|
3/21/22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0130 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
2/17/22
|
|
2/22/22
|
|
|
|
|
3/17/22
|
|
3/21/22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0190 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
2/17/22
|
|
2/22/22
|
|
|
|
|
3/17/22
|
|
3/21/22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
2/17/22
|
|
2/22/22
|
|
|
|
|
3/17/22
|
|
3/21/22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
George Putnam Balanced Fund – Class A Shares (PGEOX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0360 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
2/24/22
|
|
2/28/22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0170 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
2/24/22
|
|
2/28/22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0210 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
2/23/22
|
|
2/25/22
|
|
|
|
|
3/23/22
|
|
3/25/22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0120 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
2/23/22
|
|
2/25/22
|
|
|
|
|
3/23/22
|
|
3/25/22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Large Cap Value Fund – Class A Shares (PEYAX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0820 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
3/8/22
|
|
3/10/22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0330 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
2/17/22
|
|
2/22/22
|
|
|
|
|
3/17/22
|
|
3/21/22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0410 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
2/17/22
|
|
2/22/22
|
|
|
|
|
3/17/22
|
|
3/21/22
