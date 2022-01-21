Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|Ex Date
|Regular Distribution Per Share
|Fund
|Record Date
Pay Date
Class B
Class C
Class M
Class R
Class Y
Class R5
Class R6
|Putnam High Yield Fund
|1/21/2022
1/25/2022
PHYBX
PHYLX
PHYMX
PFJAX
PHAYX
N/A
PHYUX
*Investment Income Distribution:
0.0170
0.0180
0.0200
0.0200
0.0220
N/A
0.0230
|Putnam Income Fund
|1/21/2022
1/25/2022
PNCBX
PUICX
PNCMX
PIFRX
PNCYX
PINFX
PINHX
*Investment Income Distribution:
0.0080
0.0080
0.0110
0.0110
0.0130
0.0140
0.0140
