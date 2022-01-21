Log in
Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Open-End Funds

01/21/2022 | 02:34pm EST
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 
Ex Date Regular Distribution Per Share
Fund Record Date

Pay Date

Class B

Class C

Class M

Class R

Class Y

Class R5

Class R6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund 1/21/2022

1/25/2022

PHYBX

PHYLX

PHYMX

PFJAX

PHAYX

N/A

PHYUX

*Investment Income Distribution:

0.0170

0.0180

0.0200

0.0200

0.0220

N/A

0.0230

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund 1/21/2022

1/25/2022

PNCBX

PUICX

PNCMX

PIFRX

PNCYX

PINFX

PINHX

*Investment Income Distribution:

0.0080

0.0080

0.0110

0.0110

0.0130

0.0140

0.0140

 


