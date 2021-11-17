Putnam Investments Names Robert E. Alan Head of Global Consultant Relations

Firm Veteran Returns to Lead Putnam’s Outreach to Institutional Consultants

Putnam Investments today announced that Robert E. Alan has rejoined the firm as Head of Global Consultant Relations in the firm’s Institutional Management business. In this new role, Alan will oversee a team responsible for coordinating consultant activity worldwide for Putnam’s well-established institutional business. Based in Boston, Alan will report directly to Kaitlin M. May, Head of Putnam Institutional Management.

“Putnam has a long history of working closely with the consultant community in addressing the asset management needs of institutional investors around the globe,” said May. “As we continue to develop and deepen these critical consultant partnerships, we believe Putnam and its clients will benefit from Rob’s extensive experience, trusted relationships, and proven track record in successfully navigating the ever-evolving institutional marketplace.”

“I am thrilled to rejoin Putnam at a time when the firm’s institutional business has tremendous focus, energy, and momentum,” said Alan. “Putnam has built a world-class organization, spanning investment management, consultant relations, business development, and client service – and I look forward to collaborating with my outstanding colleagues in delivering strong results for our institutional clientele.”

Before rejoining Putnam, Alan founded New York-based North Broadway Capital Advisors in 2019, an independent consultant firm devoted to providing institutional distribution advisory support to the emerging manager and diverse-, woman- and disabled-owned asset management community. Prior, he led consultant relations efforts in North America for Insight North America (2015-2019) and global consultant relations efforts for Cutwater Asset Management (2011-2014).

Earlier, Alan held senior consultant relations leadership roles at Putnam Institutional Management (2006-2011). He began his career with similar positions at Babson Capital Management and Fidelity Management Trust Company.

Alan earned a B.S. in Finance from Bentley University and an M.B.A. with Finance and Leadership concentrations from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

About Putnam Institutional Management

Putnam Institutional Management serves the investment management needs of a wide array of institutions, including corporate pensions, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, and public and government plans. In total, Putnam managed $101 billion in worldwide institutional assets as of October 31, 2021.

About Putnam Investments

Founded in 1937, Putnam Investments is a global money management firm with over 80 years of investment experience. At the end of October 2021, Putnam had $201 billion in assets under management. Putnam has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit putnam.com.

