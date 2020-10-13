Log in
Putnam Investments : to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds

10/13/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Firm’s portfolio managers to offer latest insights on municipal bond and broader fixed income markets and provide updates on Putnam closed-end funds

Putnam Investments announced today that it will hold a webcast on Wednesday, October 21st at 1:30 p.m. ET for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) and Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). In this session, fund portfolio manager Paul M. Drury, CFA, will provide updates on the municipal bond market, including thoughts on municipal technical metrics, as well as insights into the current performance and positioning of the closed-end funds.

In addition, Putnam will hold a webcast on Wednesday, October 28th at 1:30 p.m. ET for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) and Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE: PPT). The webcast, featuring Bill Kohli, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, and Paul Scanlon, Co-Head of Fixed Income, each a portfolio manager of the funds, will provide an update on the fixed income markets, including a discussion of economic trends for multi-sector fixed income strategies and the current positioning and performance of the funds.

Investors and advisors can join one or both webcasts by registering on the firm’s investor or advisor websites at www.putnam.com/individual or www.putnam.com/advisor.

About Putnam Investments

Founded in 1937, Putnam Investments is a global asset management firm with over 80 years of investment experience. At the end of September 2020, Putnam had $179 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit putnam.com.

© Business Wire 2020

