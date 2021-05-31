PwC Pricewaterhousecoopers International : Canada appoints four external directors to join its board

The external directors bring invaluable perspectives that diversify PwC's governing body.

Toronto, ON - May 31, 2021 - For the first time in PwC Canada's history, the firm brings on external directors to join its Board. The new members bring a wealth of diverse experiences to the governing body at PwC. Effective July 1, 2021, Ian Austin, Bev Briscoe, Scott Patles-Richardson and Razor Suleman will become the first external board members to ever serve on PwC Canada's Board of Directors.

'The growth and evolution of PwC's governance model supports our long-term viability and addresses our desire for increased transparency. This historical move helps position the Board to anticipate and plan in a constantly changing business environment,' said Mike Harris, Partner and outgoing PwC Canada Board Chair. 'The breadth and diversity of experience of these new board members add external insights and independence that further strengthen the firm's ability to fulfil our purpose of building trust in society and solving our clients' most important problems.'

The decision to add external voices to the Board comes from PwC's ambition to continuously provide unparalleled levels of service and diverse viewpoints to its clients, stakeholders, people and communities. The primary role of PwC's Board of Directors is to help oversee best in class governance and enable forward-thinking leadership. The Board acts as an advocate supporting management in the execution of future strategies to build a more sustainable, accountable and resilient organization.

'Searching for the right candidates to join our Board was a significant process, and we are pleased to have found four external directors that meet the highest credentials and caliber for the role,' said Nicolas Marcoux, Chief Executive Officer and Senior Partner, PwC Canada. 'These four individuals, along with the nine partners elected by their peers, now makes our Board composed of diverse experience, geographies, genders, and ethnicities that will improve decision-making to better serve our stakeholders. These changes also continue to strengthen PwC's dedication to inclusion and putting our purpose at the centre of all we do.'

With the addition of the four new directors, PwC's Board reaches 14 members. Each individual brings unique experiences and perspectives to lead PwC in a challenging business climate while possessing the vision to recognize opportunities. They have a deep understanding of how organizations should function and will share relevant experiences on how to achieve an improved environment for our people, our clients and the communities we serve.

Click here to learn more about PwC Canada's Board of Directors.

PwC welcomes Ian Austin, Bev Briscoe, Scott Patles-Richardson and Razor Suleman to the Board.