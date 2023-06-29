LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog said on Thursday it has fined PwC 1.99 million pounds ($2.51 million) for "serious and pervasive" failings in its audit of Eddie Stobart Logistics company for the year to November 2018.

The fine was reduced from 3.5 million pounds due to exceptional cooperation and admissions, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said in a statement.

The auditors admitted failings related to property transactions entered into by ESL, audit procedures, and property lease accruals, the watchdog said.

The FRC also fined PwC audit partner Philip Storer 51,187 pounds. He avoided a fine of 90,000 pound fine due to exceptional cooperation and admissions.

KPMG had performed the 2017 audit on the logistics firm and resigned as auditor in 2018 because of a breakdown in its relationship with ESL's management, following difficulties in obtaining sufficient appropriate audit evidence, the FRC said.

PwC were subsequently appointed for the 2018 audit.

"There were numerous, serious and pervasive failings in this audit," said Claudia Mortimore, the FRC's deputy executive counsel.

($1 = 0.7919 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)