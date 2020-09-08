Python™ Support from Measurement Computing

Measurement Computing Corporation (MCC) today announced the release of Python support for MCC DAQ devices. Python is a powerful object-oriented programming language and is now supported under the open-source MCC Universal Library Python API. Python Support for MCC DAQ is compatible with most MCC USB and Ethernet DAQ devices.

Python provides the flexibility to extend and expand DAQ applications quickly and easily by eliminating many of the code maintenance tasks required in other languages. It focuses on code readability, and a shallow learning curve, saving time that might have otherwise been spent fighting with language details.

Python Support for MCC DAQ is open-source, with the source code available on Github.

https://github.com/mccdaq

For complete information on Python Support for MCC DAQ visit:

https://www.mccdaq.com/daq-software/Python-Support.aspx

About Measurement Computing

Measurement Computing designs and manufactures data acquisition devices that are easy to use, easy to integrate, and easy to support. Included software options are extensive and provided for both programmers and non-programmers. Free technical support, limited lifetime warranties, and low cost of ownership make Measurement Computing the easiest choice for DAQ.

More information about Measurement Computing is available at www.mccdaq.com.

https://www.mccdaq.com/press_releases/pr_photos/PR-Python.jpg

