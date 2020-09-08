Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Python™ Support from Measurement Computing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Measurement Computing Corporation (MCC) today announced the release of Python support for MCC DAQ devices. Python is a powerful object-oriented programming language and is now supported under the open-source MCC Universal Library Python API. Python Support for MCC DAQ is compatible with most MCC USB and Ethernet DAQ devices.

Python provides the flexibility to extend and expand DAQ applications quickly and easily by eliminating many of the code maintenance tasks required in other languages. It focuses on code readability, and a shallow learning curve, saving time that might have otherwise been spent fighting with language details.

Python Support for MCC DAQ is open-source, with the source code available on Github.
https://github.com/mccdaq

For complete information on Python Support for MCC DAQ visit:
https://www.mccdaq.com/daq-software/Python-Support.aspx

About Measurement Computing
Measurement Computing designs and manufactures data acquisition devices that are easy to use, easy to integrate, and easy to support. Included software options are extensive and provided for both programmers and non-programmers. Free technical support, limited lifetime warranties, and low cost of ownership make Measurement Computing the easiest choice for DAQ.

More information about Measurement Computing is available at www.mccdaq.com.

Click below to see a photo of Python Support for MCC DAQ:
https://www.mccdaq.com/press_releases/pr_photos/PR-Python.jpg


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pLightbend Announces Availability of Akka Platform on Red Hat Marketplace
GL
03:40pAdvisory - Dissemination of Targeted Financial Sanctions Designation Updates
PU
03:40pFAR POINT ACQUISITION : 28 Aug 2020 - Global Blue Completes Business Combination with Far Point Acquisition Corporation
PU
03:40pFarm-to-Retail Price Spread Widens
PU
03:40pSHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
03:39pINSPIRED BUILDERS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pAPPLE : seeks damages from 'Fortnite' creator in App Store dispute
RE
03:38pEmory and NexGen Announce Merger, Creation of Emory Industrial Services Inc.
BU
03:35pSBA Celebrates Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship with Opening of Mississippi Women's Business Center
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
2IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Investors cheer as GM, Nikola join forces to build electric trucks
4INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group