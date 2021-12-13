Q&A: Brazil readies gas investment framework

Brazil has paved the way to open its natural gas market to more outside competition through new laws and regulations meant to welcome investments and new players. Mines and energy minister Bento Albuquerque spoke to Argus about raising the curtain on a new market in 2022.

How is the ministry developing rules for the transition of the natural gas sector?

The opening of the market does not happen at the turn of a key. It is a process that requires adjustments throughout the chain, not only depending on sector regulations, but also by the industry agents themselves. These are new contractual relationships, new IT systems, new services that were not possible until then.

The decree, which regulated the new gas law, has already established important provisions regarding the transition to the new market model. For example, it reinforces the possibility of the [oil and gas regulatory agency] ANP adopting individual solutions aimed at implementing the new model, until a specific regulation is issued by the agency. Also, we are evaluating the proposal to improve provisions in Resolution No. CNPE 16/2019 on the transition, in order to promote competition and reach liquidity in the natural gas market.

In many cases, reinjection increases oil production which, because of its higher market value, improves the economic result, both for producers and for the country. However, in some cases, the best result for the project could be selling gas to the market, which requires high investments in infrastructure, especially in the construction of outflow gas pipelines and processing units.

The stimulus is being given through the modernization of the sector's legal and regulatory framework.

It is understood that by creating an adequate legal and regulatory environment, investments will come. With viable alternatives to make the flow and processing of natural gas and gas buyers, the expectation is that the operator's best economic decision is to develop gas production, without the need to establish a requirement that, if implemented, could even reduce the attractiveness of Brazilian exploration, with effects contrary to those intended.

The elimination of tax barriers is one of the four bases of the new gas market program. We are engaged in a broad tax agenda with the objective of removing barriers to the establishment of a competitive gas market in the country.

However, it is not possible to solve all the tax issues in the sector through a single measure. The identified barriers have been dealt with on a case-by-case basis with the competent tax authorities, having already provided several results, such as the SINIEF adjustment nº 1/2021, which allowed third-party access to natural gas processing units (UPGN).

The Brazilian gas market currently presents a unique opportunity for national and international investors who wish to participate in it. The potential for the natural gas market in Brazil is immense, with a large part of Brazil's territory not having access to natural gas in a competitive way today.

Since natural gas is considered the fuel for the transition to a low-carbon economy, the expansion of this market can contribute to the replacement of other more polluting energy sources.

With the enactment of the new gas law, we have the appropriate legal and regulatory framework for the development of the natural gas market. Additionally, BNDES [the state-run Brazilian economic and social development bank] has several financing products aimed at investments in natural gas infrastructure.

By Flávia Pierry