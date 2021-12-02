Log in
Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager Now Available in Additional Countries

12/02/2021 | 11:13am EST
Simple-to-use and powerful remote monitoring and management capabilities now available for additional EMEA countries and Singapore

QSC announces the launch of Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager remote monitoring and management platform in Italy, France, Spain, the Nordics, Benelux countries and Singapore. These new countries join the growing list of over 20 countries that already have access to Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager.

Enterprise Manager allows users to remotely monitor and manage their entire Q-SYS system, including connected third-party devices using one single, secure connection from any Q-SYS Core processor to the Q-SYS Reflect cloud. With three different feature tiers, end users and managed service providers have a range of cloud-based service options to select from, including the ability to gain real-time status of connected systems to more advanced features such as Remote UCI helpdesk capabilities and remote system design, which enables a centralized support team to easily resolve issues without sending technicians on site.

“As hybrid work environments continue to become prevalent across the world, having the ability to remotely monitor and manage audio, video & control assets from anywhere is paramount to ensure systems are up and running at all times and users are productive,” says Markus Winkler, Senior Vice President, EMEA & APAC, QSC. “We are pleased to bring these capabilities to additional regions and are committed to helping users increase efficiencies and system visibility while reducing downtime. We also aim to give integrators the opportunity to build a managed service business model to create new business opportunities.”

For more information on Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager, to see a full list of regions, and start a free, 30-day trial, please visit: qsc.com/enterprisemanager.

High Resolution Images
https://bit.ly/3EayIii

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ software-based audio, video and control ecosystem. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate and cinema applications, QSC puts customers first with its highly-acclaimed sales, service, and support networks worldwide.


© Business Wire 2021
