Q-State Biosciences : to Present Research on ASO Design Technology and Therapeutic Development at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Q-State Biosciences (“Q-State”), a discovery technology and therapeutics company advancing programs for the treatment of epilepsy, pain and other disorders of the central nervous system, today announced two upcoming oral presentations.

On September 23, 2021 at TIDES USA: Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics taking place in Boston and virtually, Chief Scientific Officer Graham Dempsey, Ph.D. will highlight the company’s novel quantitative de-risking platform for identifying and characterizing neurotoxicity as well as assessing efficacy in candidate antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics.

On September 24, 2021 at Genetic Epilepsies and Other Neuronal Ion Channel Disorders: Mechanisms and Therapeutic Perspectives taking place in Tübingen, Germany and virtually, Head of Cell Biology Luis Williams, Ph.D. will present Q-State’s machine learning powered discovery of CNS disease phenotypes in human neurons.

Presentation details are as follows:

TIDES USA: Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics

Track: Oligonucleotide Discovery to Clinic and CMC: Oligonucleotides for CNS, Skin Cancer, NAFLD, and Other Indications Title: Technology-derived Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics for Diseases of Excitable Cells Session Date and Time: September 23, 2021, 9:30 AM ET

Genetic Epilepsies and Other Neuronal Ion Channel Disorders: Mechanisms and Therapeutic Perspectives

Track: Collaborative Initiatives Title: Technology-enabled Platform for CNS Therapeutic Discovery Session Date and Time: September 24, 2021, 12:40 PM CET (6:40 AM ET)

About Q-State Biosciences

Q-State Biosciences is a discovery technology and therapeutics company that applies a proprietary multi-discipline platform to discover genetically targeted therapeutics for epilepsy, pain, and other disorders of the CNS. By integrating advanced human neuronal models, custom determinative measurement engineering and powerful AI/machine learning, we unlock unique insights into the biological complexity of the brain, its associated disease states and the creation of transformational medicines. For more information, please visit www.qstatebio.com.

