Q1 investment verdict? 'Not good, but not horrible': McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., March 30 (Reuters) - The first quarter was a
scary ride for most investors but those who stuck to a
conventional '60-40' portfolio of stocks and bonds escaped
relatively unscathed.
Having endured an energy price shock after Russia invaded
Ukraine, rising interest rates and U.S. bond market plunge, and
wild divergent swings in stocks and commodities, investors will
be glad to see the back of the first quarter.
But the benchmark, long-term '60-40' equity/fixed income
investment portfolio held up reasonably well. That's because
most of the pain came on the smaller bond side of the portfolio,
and because the remarkable rebound on the larger stocks side
late in the quarter significantly reduced overall losses.
According to Barry Gilbert at LPL Financial in Boston, a
simple portfolio weighted 60% the S&P 500 and 40% the Bloomberg
aggregate U.S. bond index lost around 4% in the January-March
period.
That was 'only' the 19th worst performance out of 185
quarters going back to 1976, when the aggregate bond index was
launched. There have been 47 'down' quarters in total, the worst
of all in late 2008 when losses topped 11%.
The average decline of these 'down' quarters is around 4%,
roughly where the portfolio will close the current quarter.
"The first quarter was a big shock for investors. But if
you're looking at 60-40, it's not good, but it's not horrible,"
Gilbert said. "We've been a little bit spoiled by the long bull
market in bonds and sometimes people forget that bonds have risk
too."
Gilbert notes that the aggregate index comprising
Treasuries, investment grade corporate and mortgage-backed bonds
is down around 6%, on track for the third worst quarter since
1976. S&P 500 total returns are down around 2.5%
Other cuts of the U.S. bond market show the first quarter
was equally bleak historically. The Bank of America Treasuries
index lost 6% and the corporate bond index lost 9%, both the
worst in at least 25 years.
Joe LaVorgna, chief U.S. economist at Natixis, notes that an
index of the two-year Treasury note as measured by its weekly
total return compared with a year earlier had its biggest fall
ever, even worse than the bond market routs of the early 1980s
and 1994.
Yields have shot up enough, and it may be time to buy.
"A person of courage would get long the long end. The market
is pricing in a lot of Fed tightening, probably too much. The
slope of the curve gives me confidence that the front end will
rally at some point. Perhaps sooner rather than later," he said.
SHAFTS OF LIGHT
If the 60-40 investor is feeling any relief right now it is
thanks to the rebound in stocks. As recently as March 15 the S&P
500 was down 14% year-to-date and on March 14 the Nasdaq
confirmed a bear market, down 20% from its November peak.
The S&P 500 is back to within 5% of the all-time high it
struck on January 4.
It was a similar picture globally. The MSCI World will end
the quarter down around 4%, its worst performance since the
pandemic crash two years ago. But it was also down 14% two weeks
ago, and of the 47 negative quarters since the late 1980s, there
have been 21 larger declines.
Valuations have come down and are closer to - although still
above - long-term averages, and history suggests that stocks
typically rebound after the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield falls
below the two-year yield, as briefly occurred on Tuesday.
Recession risks are undoubtedly rising and inverted curves
across the rates and bond markets confirm that. But imminent
contraction is not in the cards, giving investors scope to push
equities higher.
"Overall we find too much negativity rather than too much
complacency in markets, and stay with a pro risk stance in our
model portfolio," JP Morgan strategists wrote on Wednesday.
Analysts at UBS note that since 1965 the S&P 500 has
returned an average of 8% in the 12 months following an
inversion of the 2s/10s part of the U.S. yield curve.
Strategists at Truist IAG calculate that the average return
is 11%, based on the previous seven inversions going back to
1978.
