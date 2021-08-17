Log in
Q2 2021 Quarterly Report

08/17/2021
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This is a translation from Russian of Uranium One Inc.'s quarterly report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the "Original Report"). The Original Report was prepared, published and filed as required by Russian securities laws and the rules of the Moscow Exchange. This translation is provided for convenience only, as Uranium One Inc. no longer publishes any other form of quarterly report. The operating and financial information of Uranium One Inc. presented in this report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 has not been audited or reviewed by an auditor. The audited consolidated financial statements and operating and financial review of Uranium One Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2020 that are referred to in this translation of the Original Report are provided separately on the website of Uranium One Inc. at www.uranium1.com, and are not included in this translation of the Original Report.

Approved on "

16 "

August

20 21

Board of Directors

(name of the Issuer's authorized body approving the report)

Minutes dated "

16 "

August 20 21

No. n/a

(mark of approval to be placed on the front page of the

quarterly report if the Charter (or other constitutive documents) or other internal documents of the Issuer provide for approval of the quarterly report)

QUARTERLY REPORT

Uranium One Inc.

(full corporate name of the Issuer (name of a non-profit organization))

Issuer's Code:

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2nd

quarter 20 21

Location of the issuer:

2900-550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 0A3,

Canada (registered office address)

(location of the Issuer (location of the permanent management body of the Issuer

(or another person authorized to act on behalf of the Issuer without a power of

attorney))

Information contained in this quarterly report is subject to disclosure under the Russian law on

securities

"Alexander

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Fedotov"

Alexander Fedotov

(position of the Issuer's manager)

(signature)

(Full name)

Date "

16 "

August

20 21

Not applicable

(position of the Issuer's officer acting as Chief Accountant of the Issuer)

(signature)

(Full name)

Date "

"

20 21

Stamp Here

- 1 -

Contact person:

Bozidar Crnatovic

(position of person responsible for the quarterly report, first name, last name, patronymic name)

Telephone:

1-647-788-8460

(phone number (numbers) of the contact person)

Fax:

1-647-788-8501

(fax number (numbers) of the contact person)

E-mail:

bo.crnatovic@uranium1.com

(E-mail of the contact person (if any))

web page used by the Issuer for disclosures of

www.uranium1.com

this quarterly report information

www.interfax.ru

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Uranium One Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS