Q2 2021 Quarterly Report

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This is a translation from Russian of Uranium One Inc.'s quarterly report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the "Original Report"). The Original Report was prepared, published and filed as required by Russian securities laws and the rules of the Moscow Exchange. This translation is provided for convenience only, as Uranium One Inc. no longer publishes any other form of quarterly report. The operating and financial information of Uranium One Inc. presented in this report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 has not been audited or reviewed by an auditor. The audited consolidated financial statements and operating and financial review of Uranium One Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2020 that are referred to in this translation of the Original Report are provided separately on the website of Uranium One Inc. at www.uranium1.com, and are not included in this translation of the Original Report.

Approved on " 16 " August 20 21 Board of Directors (name of the Issuer's authorized body approving the report) Minutes dated " 16 " August 20 21 No. n/a

(mark of approval to be placed on the front page of the

quarterly report if the Charter (or other constitutive documents) or other internal documents of the Issuer provide for approval of the quarterly report)

QUARTERLY REPORT

Uranium One Inc.

(full corporate name of the Issuer (name of a non-profit organization))