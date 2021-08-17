Q2 2021 Quarterly Report

I. Information Concerning the Issuer's Bank Account Details, Auditor (Audit firm), Appraiser and
|
Financial Advisor and Individuals Who Signed the Quarterly Report........................................
|
- 9 -
|
1.1. Bank Account Details of the Issuer ...................................................................................
|
- 9 -
|
1.2. Information Concerning the Issuer's Auditor (Audit Firm) ...............................................
|
- 9 -
|
1.3. Information Concerning the Issuer's Appraiser(s) ...........................................................
|
- 13 -
|
1.4. Information Concerning the Issuer's Advisors.................................................................
|
- 14 -
|
1.5. Information Concerning Individuals Who Signed the Quarterly Report ...........................
|
- 15 -
|
II. Basic Information Concerning the Financial and Economic Condition of the Issuer ...........
|
- 16 -
|
2.1. Financial and Economic Performance Indicators of the Issuer .........................................
|
- 16 -
|
2.2. Market Capitalization of the Issuer ..................................................................................
|
- 16 -
|
2.3. Liabilities of the Issuer ....................................................................................................
|
- 17 -
|
2.3.1. Borrowings and Accounts Payable ...........................................................................
|
- 17 -
|
2.3.2. Credit History of the Issuer.......................................................................................
|
- 20 -
|
2.3.3. Liabilities of the Issuer with Regard to Collateral Provided by the Issuer ..................
|
- 23 -
|
2.3.4. Other Liabilities of the Issuer ...................................................................................
|
- 24 -
|
2.4. Risks Associated with the Acquisition of Securities Being Placed ...................................
|
- 24 -
|
2.4.1. Industry-Specific Risks ............................................................................................
|
- 26 -
|
2.4.2. Country and Regional Risks .....................................................................................
|
- 26 -
|
2.4.3. Financial Risks .........................................................................................................
|
- 27 -
|
2.4.4. Legal Risks ..............................................................................................................
|
- 28 -
|
2.4.5 Reputation Risk.........................................................................................................
|
- 28 -
|
2.4.6 Strategic Risk ............................................................................................................
|
- 28 -
|
2.4.7 Risks Associated with the Issuer's Activities .............................................................
|
- 28 -
|
2.4.8. Banking Risks ..........................................................................................................
|
- 28 -
|
III. Detailed Information Concerning the Issuer ......................................................................
|
- 30 -
|
3.1. Information Concerning the Issuer's Establishment and Development.............................
|
- 30 -
|
3.1.2. Information Concerning the Issuer's State Registration ............................................
|
- 37 -
|
3.1.3. Information Concerning the Issuer's Establishment and Development ......................
|
- 38 -
|
3.1.4. Contact Details .........................................................................................................
|
- 45 -
|
3.1.5. Taxpayer Identification Number ...............................................................................
|
- 46 -
|
3.1.6. Branches and Representative Offices of the Issuer ....................................................
|
- 46 -
|
3.2. Core Business Activities of the Issuer .............................................................................
|
- 46 -
|
3.2.1. Principal Areas of the Issuer's Economic Activities..................................................
|
- 46 -
|
3.2.2. Core Business Activities of the Issuer.......................................................................
|
- 46 -
|
3.2.3. Materials, Goods (Raw Materials) and Suppliers of the Issuer ..................................
|
- 48 -
|
3.2.4. Target Markets for the Issuer's Products (Work, Services) .......................................
|
- 49 -
3.2.5. Information Concerning the Issuer's Permits (Licenses) or Admissions to Certain Types
|
of Works............................................................................................................................
|
- 52 -
|
3.2.6. Information on the Activities of Certain Categories of Issuers ..................................
|
- 52 -
|
3.2.7. Additional Information on Issuers Whose Core Business Is the Extraction of Mineral
|
Resources ..........................................................................................................................
|
- 53 -
|
3.2.8. Additional Information on Issuers Whose Core Business Is the Provision of
|
|
Communication Services ...................................................................................................
|
- 64 -
|
3.3. Plans for Future Activities of the Issuer...........................................................................
|
- 64 -
|
3.4. Participation of the Issuer in Banking Groups, Banking Holding Companies, Holdings and
|
Associations ..........................................................................................................................
|
- 64 -